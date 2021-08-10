2 fresh dilemmas Darren Ferguson will have at Peterborough United after weekend clash with Luton Town

Peterborough United’s long-awaited arrival back to the Sky Bet Championship after eight years outside of the second tier did not go to plan, running out 3-0 losers against Luton Town.

Welcome back to the Sky Bet Championship Peterborough Town. English football’s second division can be a cruel mistress at times.

The man who grabbed all the headlines on Saturday was Hatters new boy Fred Onyedinma, who on his full debut for the Hatters was able to bag a goal and two assists.

This curtain-raising encounter will have no doubt left long-time Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson with much to ponder ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup meeting with Plymouth Argyle this evening, so let’s take a look at two of the potential dilemmas that will be running through Ferguson’s mind.

Forget the boss’s orders

Peterborough’s players looked as if they ran out of ideas at both ends of the pitch on Saturday, the defence couldn’t cope with Onyedinma and his magic Hatters hat, and the Posh forwards could not lay a glove on the organised Luton Town backline.

And in an interview with The Peterborough Telegraph, manager Darren Ferguson hinted that his players opted to disregard his tactics, instead taking on minds of their own.

Speaking on the performance from his side, Ferguson said: “There’s no panic, but when I go into detailed plans with the players before a game and they ignore it then it’s a problem.

“We had problems on Saturday against a side we knew would be very intense and athletic.

“We had no control of the game because didn’t move quickly enough and because we played with no angles.

“We might not have much Championship experience, but we knew what the division is like. We lost our way mentally.”

A no panic message from Ferguson might be the official line he is taking in response to his side’s defeat, but publicly stating that your players ignored your game plan, in your side’s opening fixture as one of the new kids on the block in the division, is far from a good look.

And this statement will understandbly be giving Posh fans cause for concern as they look to put this loss behind them this week.

Toothless up top

During the course of the 90 minutes, Peterborough United were only able to register four shots on the Luton Town goal, with only one of those reminding those of the role of a goalkeeper.

Ferguson went with a front two pairing of Sammie Szmodics and Jonson Clarke-Harris, the latter being Posh’s top scorer from last season, that saw him net 31 times in Sky Bet League One.

But Peterborough’s strike force looked desperately short of creativity, as neither forward registered a shot on target.

But speaking in an interview with The Peterborough Telegraph on Sunday, Darren Ferguson provided an injury boost update ahead of Peterborough’s second Championship match against Derby County this weekend.

Ferguson provided an update on the fitness of forwards Jack Marriott and Jack Taylor, as well as midfielder Siriki Dembele.

Ferguson revealed: “We did really well to get Jack Marriott so close to being ready for yesterday’s game, but he felt a slight twinge at the top of his groin in training on Thursday.

“I’m not saying these three not playing cost us the game at Luton, but they are all good players.

“Jack Taylor is a top player, Jack Marriott will score goals if we create chances for him and Siriki is very good on his day.

“All three of them should be fit for the Derby game.”

Ferguson appears confident that his returning frontmen can help provide that spark of creativity up top for Peterborough United this season.

But Jonson Clarke-Harris is not only a fan favourite at Weston Homes Stadium, he’s also a proven goal scorer with a top scorer’s trophy to prove it.

Will Ferguson thrust Marriott and Taylor straight back in to his starting XI, or will he remain loyal to his striker whose goals played a leading role in helping guide Posh back to the second division?