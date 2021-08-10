2 fresh dilemmas Chris Hughton will have at Nottingham Forest after weekend clash with Coventry City

It was a case of old habits die hard for Nottingham Forest at the weekend as they fell to an opening day defeat at Coventry City.

The Reds went into half-time good value for their 1-0 lead, after Brennan Johnson picked out Lyle Taylor for their first goal of the campaign.

But as fatigue grew, Chris Hughton’s side got deeper and deeper, allowing Coventry to dictate the play and work their way back into the game.

They did just that, with Viktor Gyokeres netting an equaliser on 81 minutes and Kyle McFadzean sparking pandemonium as he prodded in the winner in stoppage time.

A disappointing start to the campaign for Forest, then, and a number of fresh dilemmas were to emerge from the afternoon heading into Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash with Bradford City.

None more so than Loic Mbe Soh’s injury. The Frenchman produced an impressive display at the CBS Arena before sustaining a groin problem and hobbling off before half-time.

The 20-year-old had been given the nod alongside Scott McKenna following a calf injury to Joe Worrall, who looks set to be sidelined for couple of weeks.

With Mbe Soh now on the sidelines and Tobias Figueiredo set to fill in for him in his place, this leaves youngster Baba Fernandes as their back-up. A further injury to Figueiredo or McKenna would be desperately unlucky and leave them even shorter in defence.

It was clear, also, that a lack of fitness caught up with Forest in the end.

Having had to cancel their final two pre-season fixtures of the season due to a small outbreak of COVID, a lack of fitness showed as Forest were pinned back in the final 20 minutes.

Chris Hughton told the press that a number of players were cramping up towards the end of the match, and it is evident that some players are still not at full fitness.

Heading into the Bradford game, then, it remains to be seen what sort of team Hughton picks against the Bantams.

Normally, it would present the manager with an opportunity to rest his key players and potentially throw in a couple of young players or fringe players.

But there is a feeling that those players who struggled for fitness at the weekend may need some minutes to get themselves back up to full sharpness.

Ethan Horvath is expected to start in goal, as is Philip Zinckernagel, but it is interesting to see which other players take to the pitch from the off.