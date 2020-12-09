2 free agents who Sunderland could realistically sign to strengthen their side

Sunderland are hoping for a big season.

After appointing Lee Johnson as head coach the task facing the Black Cats is based purely on securing promotion to the Championship.

With a takeover imminent and a brand new structure in place it’s likely that fans are going to see a brand new approach to recruitment at the Stadium Of Light.

But while new owners may mean more money, they’ll still be limited in what they can afford to spend.

Signing players on a free transfer is a great way to get value for money, but which free agents should the Wearsiders be targeting? We take a look.

Yaya Sanogo

Sunderland have been looking to address their attacking woes for some time now.

Will Grigg, Charlie Wyke and Danny Graham have all tried to be that main man in attack but none of them have really hit the ground running at the Stadium Of Light.

Funds are limited but Lee Johnson may be looking for a new striker to act as the focal point of the side.

Yaya Sanogo could certainly do that.

The 27-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Toulouse in the summer and was linked with a move to Middlesbrough ahead of the new season.

That move didn’t happen, but perhaps the lure of moving to Wearside could be enough to get the former Arsenal prospect back into the game.

Andre Green

It’s a real shock that Andre Green is still without a club.

A product of the Aston Villa youth set-up it appeared that the winger was preparing to be a big player at Villa Park after coming through the ranks.

However after leaving the club his career has stalled.

Sunderland may be the ideal place for him to prove himself moving forward.

Green will surely be looking for a big challenge and they don’t come much bigger than at the Stadium Of Light.

Lee Johnson’s side are crying out for real creativity and that’s something that the 22-year-old will certainly be able to offer.

If they were to pursue a deal this could prove to be a real coup.