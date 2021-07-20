2 free-agents who should be on Swansea City’s transfer radar and why

Swansea City will be keen to strengthen their existing squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, with the South Wales club looking to avoid play-off heartache for the third year running.

The losses of Andre Ayew and Marc Guehi will certainly be felt heavily at the Liberty Stadium and as a result of this, it is imperative that the Swans replace the duo with genuine quality moving forwards.

Joël Piroe, Liam Walsh and Kyle Joseph have been signed from PSV Eindhoven, Bristol City and Wigan Athletic respectively, whilst Declan John and Kieron Freeman have also departed the club for Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth.

With there just being a few weeks to go until the beginning of the season, the race is now on to bring in further fresh blood to the club.

Here, we take a look at TWO free-agents who should be on Swansea City’s transfer radar and why…

Paul Mullin

The former Cambridge United striker is in search of a new club this summer and would surely jump at the chance to play in the Sky Bet Championship.

After scoring 33 goals for the U’s last term, Mullin has developed into one of the most feared strikers in the entire Football League.

He would add yet another option to the Swansea frontline and given the fact that he is now aged 26, is now well into his prime years.

In addition to this, his skill set would fit well alongside the likes of Jamal Lowe in the final third, which means the duo could form a deadly partnership.

Terell Thomas

The ex-AFC Wimbledon centre back is seemingly keen on getting a move up the leagues and he could well be a good option for the Swans to turn to as they look to strengthen the defence.

Brilliant in possession of the ball and strong in one on one situations, Thomas is a player who would greatly suit Steve Cooper’s passing style of football.

Thomas is also someone who is comfortable at playing as part of a back three or four, which would give the Swans an option to switch up their defensive shape when required.

Decent centre backs are hard to come by in the current market and Thomas would certainly tick a lot of the boxes for the Swans if they were to sign the defender this summer.