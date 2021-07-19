2 free-agents who should be on Reading FC’s transfer radar and why

Reading are currently under an EFL-imposed transfer embargo due to their excessive spending in recent years, limiting the amount of business they can do this summer.

As part of these restrictions, it’s likely they will only be able to bring in free agents and loan players throughout the next month and a half until the transfer window closes at the end of August.

Unattached players can be brought in whenever – but with just a few weeks to go until their opening league fixture against Stoke City – the Royals will be desperate to see a few arrivals at the Madejski Stadium shortly.

Winger Kyle Edwards and left-back Achraf Lazaar are both reported to be on trial with the Berkshire side, a promising sign for Reading fans who haven’t seen a single signing come through the door thus far.

Former Championship wide men Yannick Bolasie and Junior Hoilett are also said to be on the club’s radar, both of whom were released from Everton and Cardiff City respectively this summer.

However, there are two more free agents Veljko Paunovic’s side should be taking a look at – and we take a look at them in depth below.

Joe Bennett

After Omar Richards’ departure to Bayern Munich, the Royals are in desperate need of a reliable left-back to come in as an adequate replacement.

Unlike trialist Lazaar, Joe Bennett has a decent amount of Championship experience under his belt with Cardiff and spent five years in the Welsh capital, even playing in the Premier League during one of those seasons.

At 31, he would be a decent medium-term replacement whilst the likes of 19-year-old Ethan Bristow and 18-year-old Imari Samuels continue their development in the first team.

Tom McIntyre, who usually plays in his more natural position at centre-back, is likely to start as Richards’ replacement on the opening day as things stand but Bennett would be a good option to have.

He is unlikely to warrant a huge wage and could be signed within the club’s embargo restrictions. And it’s a signing the Championship side could probably make without taking him on trial due to his reliability.

Adam Reach

Reach’s former Sheffield Wednesday teammate Kadeem Harris is also another option for the Royals to utilise and was linked with a move back in April – but they should also take a look at the 28-year-old.

He made eight goalscoring contributions last season in a struggling Sheffield Wednesday side and if there was one thing the Royals desperately needed last season, it was wingers.

They needed something different going forward and with Yakou Meite’s injury news and Michael Olise’s departure, it’s a position they need to focus even more on now.

Kyle Edwards, Yannick Bolasie, Junior Hoilett and Kadeem Harris are all options – but Reach should also be on their shortlist as he aims for a move back to the second tier.

The Berkshire side need at least two wingers to come in, so having as many options as possible can only be a good thing, especially with Edwards and Bolasie currently being linked with moves to other clubs.