2 free-agents who should be on Plymouth Argyle’s transfer radar and why

Plymouth Argyle will be looking to add further to their current squad over the coming weeks as the new season continues to draw nearer and nearer.

The Pilgrims have already been busy during the current transfer window, with a plethora of flesh blood coming through the entrance door at Home Park.

Macaulay Gillesphey, James Wilson, Jordan Houghton, Callum Burton, Dan Scarr, James Bolton and Adam Randell have all arrived from Brisbane Roar, Ipswich Town, MK Dons, Cambridge United, Walsall, Portsmouth and Torquay United respectively.

With just a few weeks remaining until the league season kicks off, Ryan Lowe will undoubtedly be weighing up whether there are any other areas which need strengthening in his squad.

Here, we take a look at TWO free-agents who should be on Plymouth Argyle’s transfer radar and why…

Paul Mullin

An obvious choice for a club that is arguably a striker short of where they need to be, Mullin is a player that most League One clubs worth their salt will be after.

33 goals for Cambridge United last season underlines just how prolific the 26-year-old can be and with the right service, the frontman could be a hit in the third tier.

He would add something different to the frontline as opposed to that of Niall Ennis, Ryan Hardie and Luke Jephcott.

With plenty of clubs sure to be interested in Mullin, Argyle would have to move fast to get their man.

Darnell Johnson

The former Leicester City youngster showcased some good form whilst on loan with Wigan Athletic and AFC Wimbledon respectively last season and could well be a good option for Argyle in defence.

Johnson is predominately a centre back but is also equally adept at playing as a full back where required, which means that he would fit into the style of football that Lowe likes to play.

Quick across the ground and solid in one on one situations, the youngster still has his best years ahead of him and could be developed further at Home Park.

The addition of Johnson would add extra strength and experience to the current backline and also take a player off the market that is sure to attract other League One sides this summer.