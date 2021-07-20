2 free-agents who should be on Oxford United’s transfer radar and why

Having missed out on promotion via the play-offs for the last two seasons, Oxford United boss Karl Robinson will be desperate to get things right this time around.

The U’s have been desperately unlucky over the last couple of years, embarking on a late surge to make the top-six last season before losing to eventual winners Blackpool over two legs.

Robinson will be hoping that it’s third time lucky this season, though, in what is shaping up to be a hugely competitive Sky Bet League One campaign.

Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday have both joined the division, and are likely to be contenders for promotion alongside the likes of Portsmouth, Sunderland and Charlton.

Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic are also displaying real statements of intent in the transfer market, too, so Oxford will have to show similar desire if they are to make another bid for promotion next term.

Here, we take a look at the free agent market and have a look at a couple who should be on Oxford’s radar and why…

Connor Ogilvie

Oxford may look to bolster their left-back options this summer, having lost Josh Ruffels at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract.

Ogilvie, then, could be viewed as a ready-made replacement for the left-back, having been let go by Gillingham at the end of the previous campaign.

Last season, the 25-year-old featured in all but one of Gillingham’s 46 League One matches, scoring four goals and adding four assists.

That shows his desire to get forward and his ability to affect things in the final third, something which Ruffels did well last season.

He is only 25, too, and has plenty still to offer after leaving Gillingham.

Marvin Johnson

Johnson, a familiar face to the Kassam Stadium, could also be an interesting option on the left-hand side.

Johnson was excellent for Oxford during his time at the club, scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists in 55 games for the U’s.

The 30-year-old is now without a club having been let go by Middlesbrough at the end of last season, having scored three goals and added five assists in the Championship last term.

His game has seen him go from an out-and-out winger to a wing-back to a left-back in the last few years, and he has proved to still have quality in the Championship.

It would be a coup to bring him back.