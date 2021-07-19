2 free-agents who should be on Millwall’s transfer radar and why

Millwall are still looking to conduct some further transfer business before the current window finishes, as Gary Rowett continues to find ways to improve his squad.

The South London club have already been bus this summer with the likes of Scott Malone, George Long, George Saville, Daniel Ballard and Benik Afobe all joining from Derby County, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Arsenal and Stoke City.

These additions have in turn increased the level of depth in key areas of the squad and Millwall will be hoping that it can drive them on to further success under Rowett after finishing well last season.

With a few weeks to go until the campaign kicks off, further new signings certainly appear likely.

Here, we take a look at TWO free-agents who should be on Millwall’s transfer radar and why…

Paul Mullin

The former Cambridge United striker is currently without a club after leaving the Abbey Stadium this summer and could well be tempted to move up to the Sky Bet Championship.

Now aged 26 and well into his prime, Mullin is a proven goal scorer and is arguably the kind of player that the Lions have been crying out for.

After notching up an astonishing 33 goals last term, it is clear that the frontman wishes to test himself at a much higher level.

Competition is sure to be fierce for his signature, show Millwall need to move quickly if they are to get their man this summer.

Jordon Ibe

The former Derby County and Bournemouth winger is currently without a club after leaving Pride Park this summer and could be a player that Rowett may take a punt on.

Ibe is still only 25 and has somewhat lost his way in recent years due to off field issues.

However there is still a talented individual in there and it could well be the case that he just needs a fresh start.

Millwall would be bringing in a player who has brilliant ability in the final third, that also arguably still has his best years ahead of him.