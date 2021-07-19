2 free-agents who should be on Luton Town’s transfer radar and why

Luton Town have been one of the Championship’s busiest clubs this summer, bringing in eight fresh faces.

The Hatters, who managed to secure a top-half finish last year, have seen James Collins, Matty Pearson and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu depart this summer, meaning it was always going to be somewhat of a rebuilding project on Nathan Jones’ hands.

The Bedfordshire club are seemingly coming to the end of their transfer business, with Jones perhaps looking at one or two more players who could round-off a successful transfer window.

With that in mind, we take a look at two players who should be on Luton’s radar in what remains of this summer…

Marcus Bettinelli

At this rate, The Hatters look to be heading into the new season with two senior goalkeepers in Simon Sluga and James Shea. And, whilst both are competent enough to hold their own in the Championship, one injury could put The Hatters in a difficult situation.

Adding to that, Sluga is entering the final months of his contract at Kenilworth Road, and after a tricky start to life in Bedfordshire, he has emerged as one of the club’s top performers.

With the lack of current senior options, coupled with Sluga’s contract situation, Luton may need to bolster their goalkeeping options.

Fulham’s Marcus Bettinelli could be an option. Wages may be a problem, but if not, then he is an excellent player that would improve Luton. He has a wealth of Championship experience and has spent the last couple of seasons playing at a club who put a high emphasis on playing from the back.

Sone Aluko

The Hatters are in a position where they could start the season tomorrow, but on closer examination, they could benefit by recruiting a player who can play at the tip of the diamond.

Sone Aluko, although traditionally a winger, had been trusted in a more central attacking position for Reading and has proved to be a creative spark during that time.

His attack-minded nature and ability to travel past players, make him a very exciting player when in possession.

Striking a deal with Aluko is made harder by the fact that he is currently on trial at Derby, however, the financial issues that are still present at Pride Park may stop The Rams from offering the 32-year-old a contract.

At 32 years old, he would provide a temporary service, but he would be a great player to have in the team considering the number of youthful additions Jones has made thus far.

20 questions about some of Luton Town’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Who scored Luton's opener in the final of the 2009 Johnstone's Paint Trophy final? Claude Gnakpa Tom Craddock Chris Martin Asa Hall