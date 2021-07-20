2 free-agents who should be on Ipswich Town’s transfer radar

Ipswich Town made an explosive start to the transfer window, with eight new players arriving at Portman Road.

Paul Cook, who was appointed Town manager in March of last year, has used the early stages of this summer transfer window thus far to assemble a squad capable of third-tier promotion.

Expectation levels in Suffolk are very high, and subsequently, more business is expected to be done to ensure they have a team that can fight amongst the top team in an increasingly competitive League One.

Given the financial impacts of Covid-19 on the footballing landscape, the recruitment of free-agents has been vitally important so far, and with some excellent players still without a club, The Tractor Boys’ promotion bid could certainly be boosted by some of the available talent that remains out there.

In this piece, we take a look at two free-agents who could improve Ipswich for next season and their chances of securing promotion…

Martin Cranie

Ipswich’s recruitment this window has centred around bringing in players who are approaching their prime years, and whilst that it is certainly a good thing, adding experience strikes the perfect balance.

At 34 years old – and showing no signs of fading away – Martin Cranie would be an excellent signing for any promotion-chasing League One clubs.

Cranie, who has progressed through the England youth set up at various levels, has over 300 Championship appearances to his name and has emerged as one of the division’s most consistent performers throughout his career.

As well as his experience, he would bring composure and versatility to Ipswich’s back-line. Cranie has featured 47 times in the past two seasons for Luton, showing competence in playing in several areas, which include both full-back positions, centre-back, and at holding-midfield.

Dan Crowley

Dan Crowley ended his two-year tenure with Birmingham in the summer and is yet to find a permanent home for the 2021/22 campaign.

The former Arsenal attacking midfielder spent the second half of last season with Hull City, showing glimpses of his quality, but as Hull closed in on the title, he saw his minutes on the pitch diminish.

Crowley is still 23 years old and has undoubted potential. At Birmingham, he became a victim of changing managers with differing philosophies, whilst his time at Hull was restricted by the club finding the winning formula.

The former Arsenal attacker is someone who likes to find pockets behind opposing midfields and has the technical ability to be trusted with taking possession in tight scenarios.

