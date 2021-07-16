2 free-agents who should be on Hull City’s transfer radar and why

Hull City will need to continue to add to their squad over the next few weeks to try and get their squad in the best position for the start of the new Championship campaign.

The Tigers managed to earn promotion at the first time of asking last term and they have already managed to sign the likes of Andy Cannon, George Moncur and Randell Williams on permanent deals.

While they have also managed to secure the loan signatures of Nathan Baxter from Chelsea and Ryan Longman from Brighton to bolster their squad.

There are still one or two transfer rumours surrounding Hull at the moment and it will be interesting to see how much they are able to spend before the end of the transfer window.

The Tigers should also be aware of the free-agents that are still available that they could take a look at to strengthen key areas.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO free-agents that Hull should still have their transfer radar this summer…

Sam Baldock

Hull could potentially still be in the market to add to their attacking options during the transfer window with the Tigers having been linked with a possible move for Jack Marriott.

However, in the end, the Tigers missed out on the forward who instead re-joined Peterborough United on a free transfer and left Grant McCann still looking for a new goal scorer to add to his squad.

The former Reading forward Sam Baldock could though well be an option for Hull to consider adding to their squad on a free transfer this summer.

The 32-year-old has plenty of experience to offer and is a player that is proven in the Championship and has even been heavily involved in a promotion-winning squad in the English second tier during his time with Brighton.

It has been revealed by Derby County that Baldock is training with the Rams in his bid to gain fitness ahead of the new campaign. That suggests that there could be the prospect he could earn himself a deal with the Rams.

However, Hull could do worse than making the 32-year-old an offer of a one-year deal and make him a part of their squad for next term. He could be a useful player to have on the bench and might add a few important goals for them.

20 questions about some of Hull City’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 1. Who did Hull City beat in the 2008 Championship Play-off final? Brighton Bristol City Cardiff City Watford

Marley Watkins

Another potential attacking option that Hull could look to bring into the club on a free transfer this summer is former Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins.

The 30-year-old has reportedly been on Cardiff City’s radar so far this summer following his departure from the City Ground and it is believed that Mick McCarthy could offer him a deal.

However, Hull might be able to secure a move for Watkins this summer while he remains available on a free transfer. Despite the attacker having struggled to make a major impact at Bristol City in the Championship in the last few years, he has shown previously during his spell with Barnsley that he can make a major difference in the English second tier.

During the 2016/17 campaign, he managed to score ten goals and register seven assists in 42 league appearances for Barnsley.

Watkins now needs a club where he can feel like an important member of the squad once again and his versatility of being able to play in different positions in the final third might be very useful for McCann’s side.