2 free-agents who should be on Coventry City’s transfer radar and why

Coventry City have had a productive summer, with Mark Robins making several additions to his squad already.

With the Sky Blues back at the Ricoh Arena, it’s an exciting time for all connected to the club and there will be a hope that the team can kick-on in the next year or so.

On the whole, Coventry’s success has been built on the manager making shrewd additions and creating a stylish team that play attractive football.

And, whilst they should never stray too far from that, a bit more proven experience might be needed to help the group. The additions of Simon Moore and Martyn Waghorn suggest Robins has recognised that and here we look at TWO more free agents that Coventry should be considering…

Tom Lees

Central defence is an area that Robins needs to address and he could do a lot worse than the former Sheffield Wednesday man.

Bringing in a player who has just been relegated won’t exactly excite the support, but Lees is a reliable performer at this level. Plus, he is also a real leader and someone who has captained clubs in the past.

The no-nonsense approach on the pitch and the leadership qualities in the dressing room could give Coventry more steel next season, which would be welcome.

Does the Ricoh Arena have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Elland Road Higher Lower

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

The arrival of Bright Enobakhare shows how Robins believes he’s the sort of manager who can get the best out of players who have been written off before and he should try the same with Mendez-Laing.

The former Cardiff man has had issues over the years but he’s only 29 and should still have a lot to offer.

At his best, the versatile forward would bring pace, power and unpredictability to the team and on a short-term deal he could be another, like Enobakhare, that gives Coventry an excitement in the final third.