2 free agents who should be on Charlton Athletic’s transfer radar and why

Charlton Athletic are gearing up for a pivotal season.

After narrowly missing out on a top six finish in League One last term the challenge for Nigel Adkins and his team is to push the Addicks into promotion contention this time around.

Doing that could be tricky given the lack of funds in the game at the moment, meaning that Charlton may have to explore the free agent market.

There are plenty of quality players without a club at present but who should the London club be considering this summer? We take a look at two players who should be on their radar.

Sol Bamba

The experienced defender would be a wonderful addition for Charlton Athletic.

After playing a leading role for both Leeds United and Cardiff City the 36-year-old is without a club and looking for a new challenge to kickstart his career after his health problems last term.

Charlton have big plans for the season ahead and bringing in a model professional like Bamba could be exactly what they need.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

A player with a real point to prove.

After leaving Cardiff City the winger moved to Middlesbrough and showed glimpses of promise during his few months at the Riverside Stadium in the second half of the season.

Mendez-Laing needs a club where he can play week in, week out in order to recapture his undoubted quality and a move to The Valley could be the perfect place to do that.