2 free-agents who should be on Cardiff City’s transfer radar and why

It has been a fairly busy summer for Cardiff City so far, with Mick McCarthy strengthening his squad with three new faces.

James Collins and Ryan Wintle have been arrived on free transfers from Luton Town and Crewe Alexandra respectively, whilst Wolves’ Ryan Giles has joined the club on loan.

The Bluebirds will be in the market for further recruits between now and the start of the forthcoming campaign, which kicks off with a home clash against Barnsley on August 7th.

After narrowly missing out on a play-off spot last season, McCarthy will be keen to continue bolstering his squad with new signings as he looks to take his side one further next season.

Clearly, this summer will be all about finding bargains with finances likely to be tight, and they’ve already completed shrewd deals with Collins and Wintle arriving on frees.

Here, we take a look at a couple of free agents who should also be on the club’s radar…

Jack Hunt

Hunt is searching for a new club after leaving Bristol City upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

The 30-year-old made 41 appearances in the Championship for the Robins last term, scoring two goals and chipping in with two assists.

He possesses a wealth of experience, and could provide excellent competition at wing-back for Perry Ng who joined from Crewe last season.

Football Insider claim that Hunt is a target for the Bluebirds as well as newly-promoted Blackpool, so it could be one that is worth considering.

Kyle Edwards

Edwards is another one who Cardiff should perhaps be considering this summer, after the winger left West Brom at the end of last season.

Edwards was never really a regular feature for the Baggies, with the academy graduate making only 49 appearances for the first-team.

But the winger possesses real pace and trickery which could be invaluable for Cardiff, as they look to replace Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo’s wizardry out wide.

He’s currently training with Reading, but both Bournemouth and Celtic are reportedly weighing up moves for him. Cardiff should join them in doing so.