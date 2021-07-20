2 free-agents who should be on Bolton Wanderers’ transfer radar and why

It has already been a busy transfer window for Bolton Wanderers, following the club’s promotion back to League One at the end of last season.

Ian Evatt’s side have already recruited eight new players to their side, as they prepare for life back in the third-tier of English football.

However, the Trotters may not be done with their business just yet, and with finances tight across the country, one avenue they could explore as they look to continue to add to their squad is the free agent.

There are plenty of players currently available on free transfers after leaving their last club earlier this summer, many of whom may be able to help strengthen Evatt’s side in the coming months.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two free agents who could be worth considering for Bolton as they look to continue their summer business, right here.

Demeaco Duhaney

One area were Bolton are lacking some strength in depth at this moment in time is at right-back, with Gethin Jones the only recognised senior option in that position at this moment in time.

That therefore, is a position they may want to strengthen, and following his release from Huddersfield, Duhaney is one free-agent option who could be worth considering for Bolton, given the former Manchester City youth player has plenty of pedigree in the top two tiers of English football.

At 22-years-old, Duhaney still has plenty of time to develop and improve as well, meaning he could be an asset for Bolton in League One for next season, and potentially beyond.

Hakeeb Adelukan

Despite the loan signing of Xavier Amaechi, Bolton are arguably still slightly short in the wide areas, particularly considering the Hamburg man’s deal is only for the first-half of the season.

Bolton therefore, may need another option on the right-hand side of their attack, and Adelakun is another free agent who could provide Championship pedigree in that position, having left Bristol City at the end of last season.

At 25-years-old, Adelakun is another with plenty of time remaining in his career, and may feel like he has a point to prove after never really getting his chance with the Robins. Having played a part in Hull’s League One title win last season following a loan in the first-half of the 2020/21 campaign, the winger should also be capable of making an impact in the third-tier for Bolton as well.