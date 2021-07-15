2 free-agents who should be on Blackpool’s transfer radar and why

Some Championship clubs have been very busy in the transfer market this summer so far, and one of those are newly-promoted Blackpool.

The Seasiders achieved promotion back to the Championship after play-off final success against Lincoln City, and it represented a huge achievement for Neil Critchley in his first full season as a senior head coach.

And backed by owner Simon Sadler, Critchley has been extremely active in the transfer market with no fewer than seven players arriving in this transfer window so far, including Everton pair Callum Connolly and Josh Bowler.

There’s still work to be done though in some positions – let’s look at two players who the Seasiders could bring in from the free agents market to bolster their squad for the season ahead.

Ahmed Elmohamady

With Ollie Turton departing for Huddersfield Town and Jordan Gabriel being given a chance in pre-season at Nottingham Forest, Blackpool need a new right-back or two and have just been linked with Jack Hunt, previously of Bristol City.

There’s a number of former Premier League players though that could do a job in the Championship at this stage of their career though and Ahmed Elmohamady is one of those.

The Egyptian could probably sign for a top flight club somewhere in a lower-ranked European league but if he wants to stay in England following his release from Aston Villa, then Blackpool are in need of a player in the position he excels in.

Elmohamady has played in the Championship for both Hull and Villa in the past and made just 12 Premier League appearances for the latter last season, and considering he turns 34 in a few months time he can’t be expecting to be playing in the top flight next season.

Blackpool probably can’t offer the wages that most other Championship clubs can, however considering a lot of their summer signings have been youthful, a bit of international experience wouldn’t go amiss.

Josh Sims

Blackpool have added winger Josh Bowler from Everton to their ranks and he will battle with CJ Hamilton and Demetri Mitchell for a starting spot, but there’s room for another addition thanks to the departure of Sullay Kaikai.

Sims has had opportunities over the years at Southampton but they became less frequent in recent years, and loan spells to both Reading and New York Red Bulls failed to prove fruitful, but he found his feet at Doncaster Rovers last season in League One before being released by the Saints.

Now 24 years old, Sims needs to find a club permanently to kick on and he could definitely make an impact at Bloomfield Road.

Sims is a very direct winger and he could supply the goods for the likes of Jerry Yates and Shayne Lavery if he’s on the club’s radar – and he definitely should be.