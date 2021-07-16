2 free-agents who should be on Blackburn Rovers’ transfer radar and why

The summer transfer window has so far been a rather quiet one for Blackburn Rovers.

Despite seeing a number of players leave at the end of last season, the club have yet to bring any new faces in to Ewood Park since the market opened.

With just a few weeks to go until the new campaign begins, that is something they will surely want to change sooner rather than later, and with former Celtic scout John Park reportedly set to take over as the club’s head of recruitment, Rovers will no doubt be hopeful of making moves quickly.

Of course, with finances as tight as ever after the events of the past year or so, Rovers may not be able to pay fees for all of those roles they need to fill in their squad.

That could mean they need to look for players who are currently out of contract to strengthen Tony Mowbray’s side. So here, we’ve taken a look at two free agents that Blackburn ought to be considering at the moment.

Connor Ogilvie

Despite the recruitment of Harry Pickering, the departures of Amari’i Bell and Barry Douglas mean that left-back is an area Rovers may still need cover in this summer.

Given they do have Pickering however, they may want to spend much in this area in comparison to other positions that need closer attention, which could leave them to Ogilvie, who left Gillingham following the expiry of his contract earlier this summer.

The 25-year-old has spent the last four season at Gillingham – the first two on loan from Tottenham – and like Pickering, established himself as one of League One’s most reliable left-back’s in that time. He could therefore, now be ready for the step-up to the Championship, where his ability to also play centre back could be useful for Rovers too, given their current lack of numbers in that position as well.

Adam Reach

One free agent Blackburn have been linked with this summer who would surely be a decent signing for the club, is Adam Reach.

Having departed Sheffield Wednesday following their relegation from the Championship, Reach would provide some welcome cover in a Blackburn midfield that saw four senior players – Corry Evans, Lewis Holtby, Stewart Downing and Tom Trybull – leave at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Reach would also offer some useful ability out wide to Rovers’ midfield, not to mention his experience could be important given the fact that, with the exception of Bradley Johnson, all of the club’s current options in that position, are currently at a rather early stage of their playing careers.