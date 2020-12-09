2 free-agents who Charlton Athletic could realistically sign to strengthen their side

Charlton Athletic will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend against AFC Wimbledon as they aim to maintain their challenge up at the sharp end of League One.

A poor defeat at home to MK Dons was followed by a draw away at Shrewsbury Town as they conceded late on, and Lee Bowyer certainly pulled no punches with his criticism of the side after that goal.

He’ll be looking for his side to bounce back this weekend, then, and it’ll be interesting to see if he tries to add to his squad as they challenge in either the January window or free agent market.

With the latter in mind, we take a look at a couple of free agents that might be of interest…

Ashley Williams

Centre-half has been a bit of a problem area for Charlton thanks to injury worries this season.

Ryan Inniss has been out for a while after an impressive start whilst Akin Famewo has only just returned from injury and Jason Pearce and Deji Oshilaja have both missed big chunks of the season.

Bowyer might hope that eventually all four will be available but may well think it’s worth getting another in rather than falling back on a Darren Pratley and Chris Gunter combination once more.

Wages, here, could be the stumbling block that needs looking at.

Nathan Dyer

Charlton have some good players going forwards but do often rely on the full-backs to offer width with Bowyer often switching between a 4-4-2 diamond and a back three with wing-backs being utilised.

Alfie Doughty is one attacking player that offers genuine dynamism out wide – though injured at the moment – and perhaps Bowyer would like to add a little more in this area.

Dyer is an experienced player with quality that knows the role very well and, again, it’s perhaps only wages that might need to be discussed.