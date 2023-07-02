West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to challenge for promotion once again in the Championship next season.

It was a turbulent campaign for the Baggies last season which saw Steve Bruce sacked in October with the club sitting in the relegation zone before Carlos Corberan inspired a remarkable revival to establish his side as play-off contenders.

Albion missed out on the top six on the final day of the season after defeat at Swansea City, but it was an impressive achievement to still be in the conversation by that point given the desperate situation Corberan inherited.

Corberan will be looking to rebuild his squad for another promotion push this summer, but he faces significant challenges due to the club's financial situation which could limit his budget and result in the sale of key players.

The Baggies are yet to bring in any new signings and there have been a number of departures, with captain Jake Livermore, Kean Bryan and Tom Rogic leaving the club at the end of their contracts, while defender Dara O'Shea has joined newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley for a reported fee of £7 million, which could reduce the need to sell the likes of Jed Wallace and John Swift.

Given the financial restrictions Corberan will be working under this summer, we looked at two free agents that Albion should consider.

Which free agents would fit West Brom perfectly?

Josh Key

Defender Key is out of contract at Exeter City this summer and while he has been offered a new deal, manager Gary Caldwell revealed that he expects him to depart.

Key enjoyed an impressive campaign for the Grecians in League One last season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

According to Football Insider, the Baggies, Swansea City and Plymouth Argyle are all in talks to sign Key.

The 24-year-old would bring both defensive and offensive qualities to The Hawthorns and while Darnell Furlong is a more than capable option at right-back, Key would be an upgrade.

Key is perfectly suited to Corberan's style of play as the Spaniard likes his full-backs to get forward and Albion should do everything possible to ensure they win the race for his signature.

Could West Brom tempt Lucas Joao?

Corberan is likely to be in the market for attacking reinforcements with Daryl Dike out with a long-term injury, while journalist Darren Witcoop claims the club are open to selling Karlan Grant amid interest from Rangers.

Striker Joao is a free agent after leaving Reading following their relegation to League One.

Joao enjoyed a productive four-year spell with the Royals, scoring 45 goals in 119 appearances for the club, with his best return coming in the 2020-21 season when he netted 22 times.

The 29-year-old featured in a Reading side that struggled for much of his time at the club, and it would be no surprise to see his numbers improve if provided with service from the likes of Wallace and Swift at The Hawthorns.

Given his excellent Championship track record, Joao would be shrewd addition on a free transfer.