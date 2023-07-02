Watford are planning for yet another season in the Championship under new manager Valerien Ismael.

The Hornets lived up to their reputation for dismissing managers last year by replacing Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder all within the span of 10 months.

But now Ismael has been tasked with the objective of getting the club to compete for Premier League promotion.

It remains to be seen whether he will be afforded more time than his predecessors, but he will be handed the summer transfer window to try and improve his playing staff.

Who are some free agents that Watford should try to sign this summer?

Watford finished a disappointing 11th place in the table in the previous campaign, ending up six points adrift of the play-off places.

The club will be aiming to bridge that gap to the top six in what should be a highly competitive second division season.

Here are two free agents that the Hornets should consider signing this summer in order to aid that ambition…

Tariqe Fosu

Fosu’s time at Brentford has come to an end this summer after three years with the Bees.

The 27-year-old played a role in helping earn Brentford’s place in the top flight, but was unable to establish himself in the team during their two campaigns in the Premier League so far.

However, loan moves back to the Championship with Stoke City and Rotherham United have shown that he is more than capable of competing in the second tier.

The winger wouldn’t be the most electric signing, but he could prove a solid addition to Ismael’s squad in order to beef out their attacking options.

Fosu has experience of a promotion battle, and contributed four goals and three assists from 39 appearances during Brentford’s play-off winning season in 2021.

As a free agent, he could prove a smart signing to add some depth to the team’s attack.

Jack Colback

Colback is another player with plenty of good experience that could prove a good addition to the dressing room.

The midfielder helped Nottingham Forest gain promotion in 2022, and has featured regularly in the Premier League for several years in his career.

His time at the City Ground has come to an end, but the 33-year-old still has plenty he could offer a club at a Championship level.

While, again, he might not be a regular starter in the team, he could be a smart signing to add some depth to Ismael’s midfield, proving a smart option to have in rotation.