Swansea City are once again having to usher in a new era after seeing a manager move on, with Russell Martin the latest to up sticks from the South Wales outfit.

Martin has decided to join City's divisional rivals Southampton, where he will no doubt get the backing in the transfer market that he perhaps didn't feel he got at the Swans.

The Swansea hierarchy decided to turn to League One once again for their next manager, bringing in Barnsley's Michael Duff after he narrowly missed out on promotion with the Tykes in the play-offs at Wembley in May.

Free agents that Swansea City could target

With an expectation that star striker Joel Piroe may be sold this summer, Duff may have some funds to spend in the coming weeks and months but the free agents market could provide him with some potential gems - let's look at TWO players who could be good fits for the Swans.

Regan Poole

Swansea have a small number of Welsh players in and around their first-team squad, but they could add another to that in the form of Poole.

The versatile defender deserves a step-up to the Championship after the last two-and-a-half years worth of performances for Lincoln City, where he has proven to be one of the top players in that division at the back.

With the departure of Joel Latibeaudiere for pastures new, it leaves Duff with holes to fill at not only centre-back but wing-back and right-back as well, which is where the Jamaica international played the majority of his matches last season.

Poole also shared his time between the right-back, wing-back and centre-back positions at Lincoln last season too, so you'd have to say he would be the like-for-like replacement for Latibeaudiere as he's able to offer the exact same things as the ex-Man City player.

Could George Cox be a good addition?

Swansea have an issue on the other side of the pitch as well as Ryan Manning's departure on a free has left them short at left wing-back.

Manning was one of the top players in the Championship in that position last season with 15 goal contributions, so he will be hard to replace, but Cox could be the ideal solution.

A product of the Brighton & Hove Albion academy, Cox has spent the last four years with Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands developing his game, playing regular first-team football in the Eredivisie as a result with 108 matches in that division, with eight goals and eight assists.

Cox has interested Championship clubs in the past, but there's a vacancy to be filled in Duff's starting 11 in the position he plays in, and he'd be a top solution on a free transfer at the age of 25.