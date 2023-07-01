Sunderland’s transfer business has already got going despite it only being a couple of weeks since the window opened.

The Black Cats will be looking to put last season’s play-off semi-final behind them as they head into the new Championship season.

Tony Mowbray will be eager to continue adding to his Sunderland team in the coming weeks as they try to cement themselves as a top-six side.

Which 2 free agents would fit Sunderland perfectly?

Here, we have picked two free agents that could be a perfect fit at Sunderland Football Club…

Should Sunderland consider signing Bradley Dack?

One of the biggest players to become free agent this summer is ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack.

The 29-year-old joined the Lancashire outfit in the summer of 2017 and spent six years at the club, playing 173 times and scoring 57 goals.

However, some of those seasons saw Dack miss large chunks of games as he picked up serious injuries.

Now, with his contract coming to an end, it was decided that he would leave Ewood Park on the expiration of his deal.

Of course, Dack has a previous relationship with Mowbray, as the pair worked together at Blackburn, and this could be a factor in why Sunderland should consider the 29-year-old this summer.

Despite his injuries, Dack still has a lot to offer at this level, as he proved towards the end of last season with Blackburn.

Plus, Sunderland are in need of some bodies in the midfield/striker area, and Dack could be a perfect addition. He would bring some needed goals from that area of the team, and working under Mowbray again could bring out the best in the midfielder.

Considering he is a free agent and Sunderland need options in that area, it seems like a win-win for both parties.

Lucas Joao

Everyone knows that Sunderland need additions in the final third this summer, as last season was evidence that they lacked squad depth.

Ross Stewart’s injury and Ellis Simms return to Everton meant the club had no real number nine available.

So, this is no doubt something that Mowbray will want to avoid happening again in this upcoming campaign.

Therefore, the club would be easing some of that pressure and being very wise in the transfer market by adding a player like Lucas Joao to their ranks.

Despite playing for a side that has struggled at the wrong end of the table, Lucas Joao has proved to be a very good striker at Championship level.

The 29-year-old has netted 42 times in the last four Championship seasons and will be eager to continue playing at this level.

Joao has picked up some injuries in recent seasons, but even if he were brought to the club as a backup option, he could be a useful tool to have in the campaign.

The striker is able to play with his back to the goal, feeding others into the game, or he can play as a lone striker, stretching the opposition's defence.

As a free transfer, adding a player like Joao to their ranks could be a very clever move from the club.