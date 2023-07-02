Stoke City will be eager to break free of mid-table mediocrity and have a crack at the Championship play-off places next season, in what is set to be their sixth successive campaign in the second tier.

It remains to be seen how big of a summer transfer window it will be at the bet365 Stadium, when looking both at potential incomings and outgoings.

Free agents that Stoke City could sign

Naturally, the club's recruitment and scouting teams will be keeping eyes on the free agent market and will look to pounce if there are any players that fit the criteria.

Whilst we wait and see how busy this summer turns out to be for the Staffordshire club, here, we take a look at two free agents that would fit in perfectly at the Bet 365 Stadium ahead of the 2023/24 Championship campaign...

Would Saman Ghoddos be a good option for Stoke?

Brentford have waved goodbye to attacker Saman Ghoddos and the 29-year-old could prove to be a shrewd addition at a club like Stoke this summer, with the Iranian international proving to be a real source of versatility during his times with the Bees.

Ghoddos has appeared 32 times over the last two Premier League campaigns and initially joined the Premier League outfit on a loan deal at the start of the 2020/21 campaign, turning his move permanent in the January.

A player with excellent vision, ball manipulation and combination play, he could be a player that unlocks defences at Championship level with the Potters next season.

Given that Brentford have one of the smallest wage bills in the top-flight, it is unlikely that the attacker's financial demands will be unaffordable.

Could Axel Tuanzebe return to Stoke?

Starting out with Manchester United's academy at the age of eight, Axel Tuanzebe has left the Red Devils and is now seeking permanent employers ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Impressing in the glimpses that Stoke City fans saw of him last time out, it would be no surprise if the club's hierarchy have had conversations around bringing him back to the Bet 365 Stadium.

Of course, his injury record whilst with the Staffordshire club was not great and that could add a layer of difficulty in their decision-making.

A player who offers very good physical attributes, composure in possession and accuracy in his passing, Tuanzebe would represent good business at Stoke if he is able to stay fit for a longer period of time.