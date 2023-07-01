Southampton have returned to the Championship after over a decade in the Premier League, having finished bottom of the Premier League in 2022/23.

Plans have already begun this summer in preparing themselves for a second tier campaign, in which they will be targeting an immediate return to the top-flight next season.

There has also been a managerial change at St. Mary's, with Ruben Selles departing for Reading and Southampton filling the vacated position with Russell Martin.

The 37-year-old has penned a three-year contract with Southampton, having most previously been at Swansea City for two seasons.

Prior to that he managed MK Dons, but is now tasked with getting Southampton back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Who should Southampton sign in 2023/24?

Here, we take a look at two free agents Martin and his recruitment team should be targeting this summer, and the reasons why.

Ryan Manning

The Sun have recently revealed that Manning is already on the transfer radar of the Saints this summer.

Southampton's current left-back is Romain Perraud, but given his experience at top-flight level, he could depart for pastures new, and is also the only senior specialist at the club. Manning could be a good signing to replace him and is someone Martin obviously knows well.

Manning is among the best players in his position in the division and is also available on a free transfer, with his contract at Swansea City ending this month.

The 27-year-old played 46 games in all competitions last season and collected five goals and 10 assists, playing predominantly as a left-back or left-wing-back in Martin's system, and that familiarity makes this a no-brainer move.

However, the Irishman has also played at left-centre-back as well, and his versatility could be useful for Southampton.

The main upside for them, however, is that he is a peak-age player, on a free transfer, with a wealth of Championship experience, having played around 200 games at the level for the likes of Swansea, Queens Park Rangers, and Rotherham United.

Ross Barkley

Barkley is a free agent this summer after just one year spent in France with OGC Nice.

The 29-year-old is, of course, a risk signing, considering his injury record throughout his career, but could be a risk worth taking for Southampton on a free transfer.

At his best, Barkley is a creative spark, with fantastic ability to shoot off both feet from range, and superb dribbling and carrying quality in tight spaces. If he can sustain fitness, he could be an asset for Martin and co.

He has a wealth of Premier League experience, having played 232 games for Everton and Chelsea, contributing to 60 goals in that time.

For Nice, he managed six goals or assists from 28 games, but the step down to the Championship could be exactly what he needs to reinvigorate his career.

Barkley has over 30 caps for England, which is a testament to his ability when able to play at his best. This could be a smart move for all parties, given that he would cost Southampton nothing in terms of a transfer fee.