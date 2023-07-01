Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to make a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign next month when they host Southampton at Hillsborough.

Ahead of the upcoming term, there have been some major changes at the club.

As well as opting to release seven players, Wednesday parted ways with Darren Moore in June.

Moore managed to guide the Owls back to the Championship last season via the play-offs after his side amassed an impressive total of 96 points during the regular campaign.

Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri recently suggested that Moore's departure occurred due to a disagreement over the terms of a new contract.

Regardless of who is drafted in as Moore's successor, the Owls will have to add to their squad in the coming weeks in order to boost their chances of achieving a relative amount of success in the second tier.

As well as splashing the cash on players and making loan signings, the Yorkshire-based outfit may find it beneficial to turn to the free-agent market for inspiration.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two free-agents that would be a perfect fit for Wednesday.

Who should Sheffield Wednesday be looking to sign on a free transfer?

Chris Maxwell

When you consider that the Owls are no longer able to turn to David Stockdale for inspiration, they will have to add to their options in the goalkeeping position this summer.

The arrival of a new shot-stopper will provide some much-needed competition for Cameron Dawson who represented the club on 33 occasions in all competitions last season.

Chris Maxwell could potentially fill the void left by Stockdale as he possesses a reasonable amount of Championship experience.

During his career to date, the 32-year-old has made 125 appearances at this level.

Released by Blackpool following the club's relegation from the Championship earlier this year, Maxwell would be a good addition to a Wednesday side who will be determined to consolidate a place in this division next year.

Should a reunion with Aden Flint be on the cards for the Owls?

Another player who ought to be on Wednesday's radar is Aden Flint.

Certainly no stranger to life at Hillsborough, the centre-back joined the Owls for a second loan spell in January.

Flint went on to help Wednesday achieve promotion by representing the club on 20 occasions in the third tier.

The defender managed to make 3.2 clearances and win 5.9 aerial duels per game at this level as he recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.96.

Currently on the lookout for a new club following Stoke City's decision to release him, Flint will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the Championship next season as he has been deployed on a regular basis at this level in recent years.

Wednesday could convince Flint to make a permanent move to the club by offering the 33-year-old a lucrative, multi-year deal.