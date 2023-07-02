Rotherham United are preparing for their second consecutive season in the Championship after securing survival last term.

The Millers had been relegated from the second tier in each of their previous three seasons at the level, but after losing manager Paul Warne to League One side Derby County in September, Matt Taylor guided the club to safety as they finished 19th in the table, six points clear of the drop zone.

Rotherham have suffered a blow with the departure of influential winger Chiedozie Ogbene, who has joined newly-promoted Premier League outfit Luton Town, while Wes Harding, Robbie Hemphrey, Mackenzie Warne, Josh Vickers and Richard Wood have also left the club at the end of their contracts.

The Millers are yet to make a signing this summer, but Taylor will no doubt be hoping to add to his squad over the coming months and with the club having one of the lower budgets in the division, we looked at some of the free agents they could consider.

Which free agents would fit Rotherham United perfectly?

Daniel Ayala

Rotherham conceded the eighth-most goals in the Championship last season as their defence was breached 60 times and as they do not possess the attacking firepower of some of their second tier rivals, tightening up in this department will be crucial if they are to retain their place in the division once again.

After Wood's release and the return of loanee Grant Hall to Middlesbrough, the Millers are light on options at centre-back and while Sean Morrison has signed a new deal, there may be concerns over the 32-year-old's fitness after he featured just twice since his arrival in January.

Ayala left Blackburn Rovers this summer after the expiry of his contract at Ewood Park and while he has also struggled with injury in recent years, he played a key role in Rovers' play-off push last season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 27 appearances in all competitions.

The Spaniard has vast experience and won promotion from the Championship with Middlesbrough in 2016, so he would be the ideal addition to add solidity and resilience to the Millers' back line.

Yakou Meite

Meite departed Reading this summer after seven years at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The 27-year-old was offered a new deal by the Royals, but he opted against signing an extension following their relegation to League One.

Meite proved himself to be a threat at Championship level, scoring 47 goals in 165 games for Reading, with his best total coming in the 2019-20 season when he found the back of the net 17 times and he would bring useful versatility to the New York Stadium with his ability to play as a winger or a striker.

The Millers need to strengthen in the wide areas after Ogbene's exit, while striker Conor Washington has been linked with a move to Derby County which would further deplete their attacking options.

If Taylor can help Meite rediscover his best form, he could be a shrewd addition.