Reading will need to rebuild their squad this summer following the departure of several players in the past couple of months.

They already had a thin squad after they announced their retained list, but more players have left since then with Naby Sarr joining Al-Markhiya, George Puscas linking up with Genoa permanently, Tom Ince moving to Watford and Yakou Meite turning down a new contract.

A decent amount of money will be required to ensure the Royals recruit enough players - but even if they have a reasonable budget - they will need to stretch that as far as they possibly can considering the number of additions they need.

What markets will Reading use this summer?

The Royals used the loan market to recruit six players last season and it wouldn't be a surprise if another five or six arrived this summer - because even though they could exit their embargo this summer - they can't afford to spend too much now they are in League One.

They also brought in a number of free agents last term and are likely to do the same again considering there are plenty of talented players available in that market, even if some have already been snapped up by other clubs.

Which free agents should Reading sign?

Here are two out-of-contract players that Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen and manager Ruben Selles should be taking a closer look at.

Lyle Taylor

The former Nottingham Forest man may not have won a huge amount of game time last season - but he's certainly someone who can be an asset in League One and was even a threat for the likes of Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City in the Championship.

Because of his lack of game time though, he hasn't exactly had the chance to put himself in the shop window and this is why he may need to drop down to the third tier to secure regular starts.

The Royals have lost Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite and Shane Long in recent times, so they will need more forward options and Taylor could be one of those.

Taylor is a different type of striker to Andy Carroll - and this will help to ensure that Selles' side aren't one-dimensional going forward.

Proven goalscorers are needed at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, so if the opportunity to sign the 33-year-old pops up, it would be difficult to see the Berkshire outfit not making a move for him unless they have signed alternatives already.

Sonny Bradley

The ex-Luton Town defender may have been released by the Hatters - but he could certainly be a suitable addition at the SCL Stadium.

Although the Royals have the likes of Tom Holmes, Tom McIntyre and Sam Hutchinson available as options in this area, Amadou Mbengue is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract, Liam Moore and Scott Dann have been released and Naby Sarr has sealed a move to Qatar.

If another centre-back goes, something that's possible with Tom McIntyre being linked with a move away, they could find themselves very short of options in this department.

Sam Hutchinson's struggles to stay fit also means a central defender may need to be brought in - and Bradley could help to ensure the Royals are competing at the right end of the division next term.