QPR have a lot of work to do this summer after a massively underwhelming campaign last year.

The London club barely survived against relegation, finishing 20th in the Championship table.

The gap to the bottom three was just six points, with Reading’s six-point deduction penalty proving the difference between the two clubs.

Gareth Ainsworth was tasked with steering the team out of the relegation battle in February, replacing Neil Critchley as manager.

Who are the free agents QPR should look to sign this summer?

Now Ainsworth will be looking to make improvements to the first team squad in order to get the club back competing in the top half of the table.

The 50-year-old now has the chance to get to work in the transfer window for the first time at Loftus Road, meaning the summer provides him the chance to leave his mark on the side.

Here are two free agents that the QPR boss should consider signing in the next couple of months…

Bradley Dack

Dack spent six seasons with Blackburn Rovers, but has departed Ewood Park following the conclusion of his contract.

Their loss could be QPR’s gain, with the 29-year-old a decent option for any number of Championship sides.

While he has suffered from injury issues in recent years, he still has plenty he can offer when available.

At his best, Dack was capable of providing 15 goals and seven assists at a Championship level, which would be a huge asset to have in any squad.

His creativity could be a real boost to the team’s attacking options, and if he can maintain his fitness then he can be a real threat in front of goal himself.

There is a risk in making a move for him, as there will be fitness concerns, but as a free agent that is a gamble that may prove worth taking.

Joe Lumley

The future of Seny Dieng is currently up in the air, which should have QPR looking at alternatives in goal.

The free agents market does not have a wealth of options in that department, but Lumley could be a smart solution.

The 28-year-old fell down the pecking order at Middlesbrough before departing this summer, but he still has a lot of Championship experience to bring to the table.

Returning to QPR would also make a lot of sense for Lumley if he was to come in as a replacement for Dieng.

He knows the club well, and he would be given the first-team opportunities that he left the club to find in 2021.

He would be a downgrade on Dieng, but he could still be a dependable pair of hands to bring into the team at a low cost.