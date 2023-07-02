Ryan Lowe will hope the upcoming campaign can be the one that sees his Preston North End side make a real go at the play-offs.

The Lancashire club was in and around the top six towards the end of the campaign but eventually fell away.

Lowe will want a summer of good recruitment that can put his side in a good place for the 2023/24 season.

It is unclear what the club’s budget may look like this summer, so with that in mind, they may turn to the free agent market.

Which 2 free agents would fit Preston North End perfectly?

Here, we have picked two free agents who could be perfect additions to Preston North End…

Regan Poole

The right back/right-wing back area is likely going to be high on Lowe's list this summer, as the club has let Matthew Olosunde depart, meaning they have no natural choice in that position.

Brad Potts was a player who was assigned to that role a lot last season, and it is something that Lowe is surely going to be keen to resolve.

Therefore, the club should look to Regan Poole as a player to fill that void. The 25-year-old who started his career in Cardiff’s academy, broke onto the scene in the 2014/15 season at Newport County.

His performances caught the attention of big-name sides, and Manchester United came calling for his services.

His time at United wasn’t great; he made just one appearance, but since then he has made a name for himself in League One.

The defender’s game has looked to go up a notch during his time at Lincoln City, and now that he is a free agent, he is surely worth a look by Preston.

Poole has incredible athleticism, and while demonstrating his versatility and defending, the 25-year-old also showed he is a threat at the other end of the pitch.

Lowe likes a full back that can be an asset in both boxes, so considering it is an area they need to improve in, Poole seems the most logical choice.

Would Ryan Nyambe be a good signing for Preston?

As previously mentioned, out of all the positions this summer, it is the right back area that Preston needs to add in the next few weeks.

So, while Poole is an option for the club, they could also consider another free agent, Ryan Nyambe.

Nyambe finds himself a free agent this summer after his one-year stay at Wigan Athletic comes to an end.

The defender joined the Latics from Blackburn Rovers last summer, and he appeared 32 times for the club in the Championship. Nyambe was used in a variety of positions, from right-back to right-wing back and right of a back three.

The 25-year-old only signed a one-year deal when he joined, and with the club’s relegation to League One, he is now free to leave.

This could present another opportunity for Preston to ease their defensive woes, as Nyambe is a player full of Championship experience.

That is one thing you could argue against Poole, as Nyambe has played nearly 200 times in England’s second tier, while Poole has mainly featured in League One.

But with Preston’s lack of options in that area, Nyambe could be a very good addition to Lowe’s squad, which would mean the player himself doesn’t have to travel too far.