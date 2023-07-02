Challenging for promotion to the Premier League is hardly unfamiliar territory for Norwich City but it looks as though they'll face plenty of competition in 2023/24.

Despite an upturn in form following David Wagner's appointment, the Canaries' first season back in the second tier was a major disappointment and delivered a bottom-half finish.

The target in Wagner's first full season at Carrow Road will be returning to the top flight but in one of the strongest Championship fields we've seen for some time that will not be easy.

A strong summer window will be important but Norwich's business so far shows that they aren't going to be splashing the cash and so making the most of the free agent and loan markets will be vital.

It's the former we're facing on today as we highlight two free agents that would fit Norwich perfectly...

Ryan Manning

With Dimitrios Giannoulis' future uncertain, left-back could well be a position that the Canaries look to strengthen this summer and Ryan Manning represents an exciting addition.

The 27-year-old is a free agent after leaving Swansea City this summer and is coming off the best season of his career to date.

The attack-minded defender scored five times and provided 10 assists for the Swans in 2022/23, highlighting just the sort of final third threat he could provide Wagner with.

Manning is best suited as a left wing-back but has plenty of experience at full-back as well, which would make him a useful player for the German coach to have around.

Heading into 2023/24 with the Republic of Ireland international competing with either Giannoulis or Sam McCallum for the left-back spot would be no bad thing while cashing in on one of the latter pair should cover the costs of the deal.

Josh Onomah

Adding some more energy and dynamism in the middle of the park this summer would be a wise move for Norwich and Josh Onomah could offer just that.

At Fulham, the 26-year-old proved himself someone that is capable of contributing in a promotion-winning Championship team and though he fell out of favour in West London, his performances for Preston North End in the second half of last season were a reminder of his talent.

Preston have offered Onomah a new deal but it looks as though the midfielder is on course to leave Deepdale as a free agent and Norwich could capitalise by snapping him up.

If Wagner can help the former England age-group international fulfill his potential, this could be a masterstroke for the Canaries.