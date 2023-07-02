Millwall will be looking to bring in the players needed to ensure give them the best chance of securing a top-six spot at the end of next season.

Having come so close to sealing their place in the play-offs during the latter stages of the 2022/23 campaign, that should give Gary Rowett's side the motivation to go on and achieve even better things next term.

But that's easier said than done, especially with the club needing to replace their former loanees and those that have departed on the expiration of their contracts in the English capital.

Why might Millwall need to limit their spending?

Kevin Nisbet looks to be an excellent addition - but it remains to be seen whether they can complete all the business they want to before the summer window shuts.

Time is certainly in their favour with around two months still left to go before the window closes - and there are some talented players out there for the Lions to recruit on cheap deals if they don't want to spend too much between now and then.

They may need to limit the amount they spend on fees with the club failing to generate a fee for Jed Wallace but forking out money on the likes of Zian Flemming, George Honeyman, Andreas Voglsammer, Duncan Watmore and Nisbet in the past year or so.

Which free agents should Millwall target?

The loan market has been useful for Rowett's side in the past - but the free agent market could help them more in terms of building for the long term.

Here are a couple of out-of-contract players they should be looking to bring in.

Sonny Bradley

The experienced defender has been released by Luton Town - but the Hatters' loss could be someone else's gain with the 31-year-old capable of making an impact at this level.

In an ideal world, Rowett may want to have secured a return for Charlie Cresswell but he could win more first-team football at Elland Road following Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League.

Cresswell is a younger option but a permanent deal may be quite expensive and this is why they need to have quite a few central defenders on their shortlist to pursue.

Bradley should appear on that list, but the Lions may face competition from Derby County and Hull City if they do pursue him.

Jack Colback

The ex-Sunderland man may be 33 now, but he could still do a good job in the short term for the Lions for the next season or two.

Styles' departure has created a hole both at left wing-back and central midfield, so having Colback who has operated in both positions could be extremely useful.

He knows what it takes to win promotion to the Premier League - and that experience could be vital for a side who will be desperate to force their way into the top six.

If they get there, the experienced midfielder could use Nottingham Forest's 2021/22 play-off campaign to guide Rowett's side to glory. But it remains to be seen whether he would be prepared to move down south.