Michael Carrick is set to undertake a busy summer shopping spree at the Riverside Stadium, with gaping holes left by last season's loanees needing to be filled and required enforcements elsewhere required if they are to go one better next term and return to the Premier League.

After finishing fourth in the Championship, Middlesbrough eventually succumbed to defeat at the hands of Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals, despite boasting a squad that many had believed to be the most abundant assembly of talent outside of the automatic promotion places.

The setting has transitioned somewhat since then, though, with the relegated trio of Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United providing the competition what may well prove to be the highest quality season in years, while bidding farewell to loan stars Ryan Giles, Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey will also call Carrick into action before long.

If they are to achieve their call of duty, it does seem as though the former-Manchester United stalwart will be licensed with a bulging transfer kitty this summer and beyond, but they also possess the scope to conduct their business cheaply, with a whole host of tantalizing free agent propositions currently on the market.

Free agents that Middlesbrough could target

Here are two free agent players who would be perfect for Middlesbrough as they prepare to build upon last season's success.

Lucas Joao could be perfect for Boro

Undoubtedly among the most gifted and proficient strikers in the division when fit - the when is significant - Joao yields a multidimensional skillset that would make him worth pursuing for a bulk of clubs harboring promotion aspirations within the upcoming campaign.

With speed, power, ball-carrying qualities, two-footedness and, crucially, a natural instinct of where the back of the net is, Joao's numbers have ranked up with the very best during his time on the pitch, although it is the amount of time that he spends off it that could deter potential suitors.

Only twice out of eight seasons at this level with both Sheffield Wednesday and Reading has the former-Portugal International amassed more than 20 starts, coming in the 2020/21 campaign and then the following one, too.

There, Joao tallied up a combined 29 goals and 10 assists, showcasing the talents within his arsenal when at optimal fitness.

Throughout his time in the Championship, he has always been a trusted goal-getter in what have routinely been limited minutes due to his struggles, and a recent return of seven goals and two assists after 19 starts as the Royals fell to relegation in the season just gone is not bad going, either.

Naturally, then, it came as no surprise to see the out-of-contract striker depart Berkshire following the confirmation of their demotion to League One.

And it would come as no surprise to see him turning out for a top-end Championship club in the near future, too, with Watford having reportedly expressed an interest and many sides vying for an additional source of goals to fire them to promotion.

Middlesbrough are one of those sides following Cameron Archer's return to Aston Villa off the back of 11 goals and six assists in just 20 matches, and hopes of a renaissance in the near future appear futile given they failed to reach the Premier League.

But perhaps, Joao may be the next best option for Middlesbrough, and while his injury record is notable, he would also be very effective in a rotation role.

Either way, his services appear a no-brainer on a free, for a side who urgently need more forward options over the course of the summer.

Is Ryan Manning a suitable Giles replacement?

Talented forward Archer is not the only player who Middlesbrough will be striving to replace, with a large Ryan Giles-shaped hole also looming large in the side.

It has been reported that the technically-gifted full-back desires a return to the North East, though if Wolverhampton Wanderers opt to either sanction a move elsewhere or even keep him in the building then Carrick will have to cast his eyes in a separate direction.

In that conquest, namesake Ryan Manning should surely emerge as a key target upon Middlesbrough's radar following his own exit from Swansea City last month.

Giles beholds a fairly unique playing profile, but there are undeniable parallels between himself and Manning, both of whom ranked among the most efficient and proactive creative footballers in the league last season, with the former-Swans man posting 10 assists and fashioning an almighty 108 chances in a year that saw his footballing figure change exponentially.

He is now a player who is designed to surge upfield and overload crosses or devastating infield deliveries, a role in which he had not previously embraced at either Swansea or QPR, and at the age of 27, he is only going to get better, too.

Also capable of filling in at centre-back despite his fairly diminutive stature, Manning, just like Giles, is defensively sound enough to be relied upon but realistically, the emphasis should fixate towards his attacking and creative abilities.

Given that he was arguably one of the top performers in the Championship under the tuition of Russell Martin, his signature will no doubt spark a tug of war between inevitable admirers, and Middlesbrough really should engage within any such transfer tussle.