Leyton Orient are back in League One in 2023/24 after winning the League Two title last season.

The O's first target will be staying up but in what looks like a wide-open third-tier field, Richie Wellens' side may well fancy their chances of challenging higher up the table than is usually expected of a newly-promoted team.

It's been a busy start to the window already. Paul Smyth and Lawrence Vigouroux are among the high-profile departures but there have been some shrewd additions too in the likes of Max Sanders, Ethan Galbraith, and Dan Agyei.

Orient made the most of the free agent market to land that trio and it would be no surprise to continue to do so as they flesh out Wellens' squad.

With that in mind, we've highlighted two free agents that would suit them perfectly...

Luke Southwood

Vigouroux was such an important player for the O's last term - keeping 24 clean sheets and earning a place in the EFL League Two Team of the Season - and it was a major blow to see him head to Burnley so signing a replacement has to be the top priority.

Luke Southwood represents an excellent option after leaving Reading at the end of his contract this summer.

The 25-year-old proved himself a quality operator at League One level while on loan at Cheltenham Town last season, keeping 16 clean sheets as he helped the Robins establish themselves in the division.

Southwood has shown he's capable of being the O's number one right now and at 25, could be their first choice between the sticks for years to come.

Cheltenham are said to be pushing hard to sign the Northern Irishman permanently and the East London club should be doing just the same.

Dimitar Mitov

Another goalkeeper with experience as a reliable League One number one, Dimitar Mitov is a free agent after his Cambridge United contract expired at the end of June.

Mitov is a strong shot-stopper and a commanding presence in the penalty area while his 75 appearances in the third tier will be useful for the newly-promoted side.

Just like Southwood, at 26 he represents a pickup that would be much more than just a stopgap or short-term addition.

Perhaps not the most exciting replacement for Vigouroux but a solid keeper is just what Orient need in their first season back in League One and Mitov is certainly that.