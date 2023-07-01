It is a vitally important summer transfer window for Leicester City as they prepare to lose some integral first-teamers, and it will be their ability to replace these individuals which will play a key role in how the 2022/23 Championship campaign plays out for them.

The Foxes now have Enzo Maresca in charge and the former Manchester City coach will be hoping that he can experience a similar level of success to Vincent Kompany and his Burnley team.

Ultimately, the ambition will be an immediate return to Premier League, however, the second tier is shaping up to be extremely competitive and there are lots of teams who will also hold high expectations.

Whilst we wait for the new second tier season to get underway in a few weeks, here, we take a look at two free agents who would fit in perfectly at the King Power Stadium under Maresca's stewardship...

2 free agents that would fit Leicester City perfectly and why

Joel Latibeaudiere

Joel Latibeaudiere is an excellent defensive talent who has seen his deal at Swansea City run out, and subsequently, interest has surfaced for the versatile backline operator.

Blackburn Rovers reportedly hold an interest in the 23-year-old who predominantly featured as a full-back last time out, whilst Premier League newcomers Luton Town have also cast their eyes over the Manchester City academy graduate.

Despite coming through the ranks as a centre-back, Latibeaudiere proved to deliver an attacking service from right-back last time out, and with the futures of several Leicester defender being up in the air, he would provide a cost-effective solution.

A player who would come with an incredibly high ceiling, there would be potential for the Foxes to generate resale value if they make their move for Latibeaudiere now.

Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew signed a short-term contract at Nottingham Forest in the middle of last season but is now out of work as he considers what the next move will be.

A player that has looked levels above in the Championship before, you would imagine that his intelligence, goalscoring ability and quick feet, could all make him a real hit at a side that will be chasing automatic promotion.

Wages could be a stumbling block in the pursuit of the Ghanaian international, however, a short-term contract could suit all parties.

A different kind of forward to what Enzo Maresca currently has within his ranks, Ayew varies his attacking play and is just as comfortbale stretching the backline as he is holding the ball up and bringing others into play.