After a 15th place finish in the Championship last season, Hull City will be looking to kick on in 2023/24.

Boss Liam Rosenior has a full summer and pre-season at the club to implement his ideas and mould the Tigers' squad further to his liking.

Of course, one area that Hull City can look towards, as many Championship sides do, is the free agent market.

Free agents Hull City could sign

With finances for most clubs in the Championship tight, unearthing a gem in free agency can go a long way.

With that being said, below, we've picked out two soon-to-be free agents that we think could interest Hull City this summer.

George Bello

One player that could arguably be a good addition for Hull City this summer is American defender George Bello.

Bello currently plays for Arminia Bielefeld but is due to leave this summer when his contract with the German side ends.

Bello, who is just 21-years-old, has seven caps to his name for the United States national team, and crucially, would fill a position of need for the Tigers.

At left-back, the Hull squad for next season is looking light in the position, with only Brandon Fleming, who played just four times in the league last season, the only natural option in the position.

Callum Elder was the preferred option there when fit last season, but given his release, Hull will be in the market for a new full-back.

Watford and Swansea have been linked with Bello this summer, though, so if Hull were to sign him, they would have to beat off some potential competition from their divisional rivals.

Would Tomas Vaclik be a good signing for Hull City?

Released by Huddersfield Town after contributing to their survival efforts under Neil Warnock, Tomas Vaclik is another free agent that could potentially interest Hull City this summer.

In the second half of last season, loanee Karl Darlow was the preferred number one at the MKM Stadium, and reports suggest that Hull want to bring him back again this summer, which also hints Liam Rosenior is not happy with his current goalkeeping options.

The problem for Hull is, they are not the only interested party, with Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough also keen.

Both of those clubs finished higher than Hull in the table last season and so will provide stiff competition when it comes to any Darlow deal.

That said, if Hull can't get Darlow over the line, Vaclik could be a free transfer alternative.

In 13 Championship appearances, he conceded just 16 goals at Huddersfield, keeping three clean sheets.

Whether he wants to remain in England remains to be seen, but having made the move to Huddersfield in the first place back in January, given how much they were struggling at the time, he must hold some interest in playing his football in this country.