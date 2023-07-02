Despite struggling for the majority of the 2022/23 season, Huddersfield Town will be a Championship team once again in the upcoming season.

The Terriers will be looking to make significant changes in the next couple of months to avoid repeats of last season.

Now that it has been confirmed that Neil Warnock is staying on at the club, the veteran boss will be eager to bring in some new signings.

But with it unclear on the club’s budget, it may be wise for Warnock and the club to look at the free agent market.

Which free agents could Huddersfield Town sign?

Here, we have picked two free agents that could be ideal for Huddersfield Town…

Maxime Colin

The 31-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer, with his contract at Birmingham City coming to an end.

The defender joined the Blues in 2017 from Brentford, and in his six years at the club, he established himself as a key part of the club’s first team.

Colin made over 250 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and registering 18 assists.

The Frenchman leaves the Championship club having played in 44 of the club’s league games in the 2022/23 season and will no doubt still believe he has a lot to offer.

Therefore, being a free agent, he could be the perfect addition for Huddersfield this summer, as he is experienced at this level and could be a useful asset in a Warnock side.

Warnock likes to have experience in his team, and what better way to add some than by bringing in someone like Colin.

The Terriers only have Ollie Turton as a recognised right back, with Matty Pearson forced to cover there towards the end of last season. So, it is definitely an area that needs strengthening ahead of the new campaign.

Why would Lucas Joao be a good fit for Huddersfield Town?

Despite playing for a side that has struggled at the wrong end of the table, Lucas Joao has proved to be a very good striker at Championship level.

The 29-year-old has netted 42 times in the last four Championship seasons, and with the Royals suffering relegation, it is no surprise he is leaving the club.

Huddersfield have lacked a proper goalscorer for the last few seasons, with only Danny Ward stepping up to the plate in recent times.

So, this is an area that is surely going to be looked at by Warnock, and what better way to try and improve it than by adding a player like Joao on a free transfer.

It would be a very ambitious move from the club, as the forward is likely not going to be short of options, but if they could get Joao through the door, he would surely bring some much-needed goals.

The 29-year-old has struggled with his injuries in recent years, but if he can be managed and stay fit, then he is the type of striker you would expect to flourish under Warnock.

Joao can play with his back to goal, be useful in both boxes and clinical in the six-yard box, all things you expect Warnock to look for in a number nine.