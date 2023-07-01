Derby County remain a League One club for their second successive year, following a seventh placed finish under Paul Warne last season.

The Rams narrowly missed out on the play-offs during League One final day in 2022/23, with a 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday enough to see them drop out of the top six.

Failure to return to the second tier at the first time of asking will impact the club's decision-making behind the scenes this summer, in terms of which players they want to retain or move on during the current transfer window.

Despite missing out on the possibility of promotion, things seem to be on the up for Derby. They have financial stability under David Clowes and the points deductions are behind them, too. They were finally able to start afresh under a new regime with Clowes taking the reins as the club's majority owner.

Derby have already seen the likes of Richard Stearman, James Chester, Curtis Davies, David McGoldrick, and Krystian Bielik head for the exit door this summer.

However, they have also been busy with incomings as well, and have so far signed Callum Elder, Curtis Nelson, Josh Vickers, and Joe Ward on free transfers this summer.

Who should Derby County sign in 2023/24?

Warne and co. will be hoping for a promotion tilt once more. Here, we take a look at two free agents he and his recruitment team should be targeting this summer, and the reasons why.

Sam Smith

Cambridge United's top scorer last season is departing at the end of his deal this month, and would be an ideal signing for the Rams. The 25-year-old scored 14 goals last term - including in the crucial 2-0 win over Forest Green on the final day which guaranteed survival in the third tier.

You would imagine that a player who scored 14 in a struggling side could easily scale up in terms of his output in a stronger, more dominant team such as Derby as well.

Derby lost top scorer David McGoldrick to Notts County for free earlier this month, and Smith would be a sensible choice to replace the Irishman. His 14 goals and four assists return from 52 games isn't as eye-catching as McGoldrick's 25 goals and seven assists in 45 games; but he has something over McGoldrick - he is a peak-age player.

Derby's strategy last summer and for most of the window so far this year has been to sign players aged 27+ on permanent deals, but Smith's age and profile make him a no-brainer for Warne's side.

McGoldrick's age was an issue, but Smith would be a signing entering the prime years of his career with potential resale value down the line, too.

Could Bradley Dack be tempted by Derby County?

Despite the fact his last few years have been blighted with injury at Blackburn, Dack has still shown he has a lot of quality to offer at both second tier and third tier level in recent years, and he could provide Derby with another goal threat in attack.

He is, of course, an ambitious signing, who will likely be the subject of Championship interest, but is a player Derby could look to build their team around in 2023/24.

The 29-year-old could be an excellent addition, providing he can stay fit, and with enough other supporting cast members around him to play off of. He has shown previously he can score and create for fun in the right system for him.

Dack would also add experience and know-how to the group, and on some sort of a short-term deal, it could be a transformative addition for the Rams.

Dack hasn't played in League One for some time, but the step-down may even be of benefit to him, to reinvigorate a stalling career. The attacking-midfielder has scored or assisted 88 goals in 186 games at third tier level.

He would be the sort of statement signing to signal Derby's intent to the rest of League One next season.