Coventry City's preparations for the new season are well underway as Mark Robins looks to rebuild his side for another promotion push.

It was a heartbreaking end to last season for the Sky Blues as they were beaten 6-5 on penalties by Luton Town in the Championship play-off final at Wembley following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

After missing out on promotion to the Premier League, a number of players departed at the end of their contracts including Fankaty Dabo, Julien Dacosta, Todd Kane, Sean Maguire, Michael Rose, Martyn Waghorn and Tyler Walker, while influential loanees Callum Doyle, Jonathan Panzo, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Luke McNally have returned to their parent clubs.

Coventry have brought in one player so far this summer with the arrival of defender Jay Dasilva from Bristol City, but much of the focus is on star striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has revealed he wants to leave the club amid interest from the likes of Sporting Lisbon, Everton, Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United.

Gyokeres' sale is likely to generate funds for Robins to spend in the transfer market and he could be backed by new owner Doug King, but we looked at which free agents the Sky Blues could consider to save money.

Which free agents would fit Coventry City perfectly?

Josh Key

Defender Key is out of contract at Exeter City this summer and while he has been offered a new deal, manager Gary Caldwell revealed he expects him to move on.

Key impressed for the Grecians in League One this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

His performances have not gone unnoticed and he has been linked with Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion and Plymouth Argyle.

The Sky Blues are in desperate need of reinforcements at right-back after Dabo's departure and the expiry of Norton-Cuffy's loan and Key would bring both defensive and offensive qualities that would make him perfectly suited to Robins' three at the back system.

There would be no shortage of competition for Key's signature, but Coventry should certainly enter the race for the 24-year-old.

Bradley Dack

Forward Dack left Blackburn Rovers at the end of his contract this summer after six years at Ewood Park.

Dack has been plagued by injury in recent years, but despite struggling to nail down a regular starting spot for Rovers last season, he managed a commendable return of seven goals and three assists in 33 appearances in all competitions.

The 29-year-old proved his quality when handed a run in the team by Jon Dahl Tomasson after the World Cup break before sustaining an injury in February and when fit, there is no doubt that Dack is a threat at Championship level.

With Gyokeres almost certain to leave and speculation over the future over Gustavo Hamer, the Sky Blues will need to strengthen in the forward areas and while Dack's injury record raises concerns, on a free transfer, it would be a relatively low-risk signing and he could prove to be a shrewd addition.