The 2022/23 campaign proved to be one of mixed fortunes for Charlton Athletic.

Having hired Ben Garner as their new boss last summer on a three-year deal, he would last just months, eventually being sacked in December.

At the time, the Addicks had slipped to 17th in the league standings, and having taken just two points from their last five league matches at the time, the concern was that they could soon find themselves in or around the drop zone.

Fortunately, things never came to that, though, with Dean Holden taking over in December and eventually guiding the club to a 10th place finish in League One.

With that being said, it is Holden's first summer in charge at The Valley, and therefore, realistically, his biggest chance to influence the makeup of his squad for next season.

Harry Isted has already been snapped up, for example, with several others departing, meaning it could be a busy few weeks ahead for the club.

With that said, here are two free agents that could fit in well at the Valley.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

One free agent on the transfer market that could fit in well at The Valley is soon-to-be former Portsmouth midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe.

It has been reported that the Addicks hope to make the experienced midfielder their second signing of the summer, and you can see why.

At 30, Tunnicliffe has an incredible amount of experience to his name, with 256 games played in the Championship.

Sure, he has been in League One the last two seasons, but a player who could arguably be playing a division higher could go a long way in helping Dean Holden build on Charlton's 10th place finish last season.

Furthermore, with both Albie Morgan and Alex Gilbey having departed this summer, central midfield is certainly an area that Charlton must seek reinforcements in.

Sam Smith

The same could arguably be said for the striking department at The Valley, which is looking rather light at the moment.

At the moment, according to Transfermarkt's current squad database, the club only have Miles Leaburn and Chuks Aneke on the books that can play naturally through the middle of the attack.

That simply isn't enough, and as such, Cambridge United's Sam Smith could be an option.

The 25-year-old is available on a free transfer this summer, and should be in demand after a successful campaign.

In 2022/23, for example, Smith netted 13 league goals and registered three assists.

He will be a big loss at Cambridge, and could be a big asset for Charlton were they to snap him up this summer.