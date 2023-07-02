Cardiff City have a lot of work to do this summer in order to improve their first team squad.

The Bluebirds battled against relegation last season, just barely surviving in the Championship for another year.

Cardiff were the beneficiaries of Reading’s late collapse that included the Royals receiving a six point deduction penalty.

The Welsh outfit ultimately finished five points clear of Reading, sitting 21st in the table, meaning the points deduction made the difference in determining who went down to League One.

Who are the free agents Cardiff City should target this summer?

With Erol Bulut now appointed as manager, work should be underway in looking to make signings in the transfer window.

Pre-season is set to begin next month, with Cardiff’s players set to return from holiday in the coming weeks.

Here we look at two free agents that the club should look to sign this summer…

Bradley Dack

Dack has left Blackburn Rovers after six seasons at Ewood Park and would be a smart signing for any number of Championship sides.

The creative midfielder would certainly be an excellent addition to the Cardiff side that currently lacks the kind of spark in their attacking options.

Dack has plenty of Championship experience and would bring a level of quality that would improve Cardiff immediately.

The 29-year-old does have a concerning injury record, which may explain his current status as a free agent, but he could be worth taking a risk on.

Dack has played a role in helping Blackburn compete for promotion to the Premier League in recent years, becoming a squad player that contributes in front of goal.

While his peak years are now likely behind him, he was once capable of 15 goals and seven assists in the second tier which is not to be scoffed at.

If Cardiff could give him a platform to play at his best again, then that level of performance in attack could be a big boost to their squad.

Troy Deeney

Deeney fell down the pecking order at Birmingham a little last season, but the experienced striker still has plenty to offer at this level.

The 34-year-old scored seven goals from 33 appearances, which is more than all but one of Cardiff’s players last season.

With Sory Kaba now gone from the club, the Bluebirds are in need of reinforcement up front.

Deeney could be an ideal short-term solution to solve an issue that could be the difference between fighting against relegation and a more comfortable, modest mid-table finish.

While he is no longer at the peak of his powers, there is still a lot that the experienced forward can bring to this squad, both on and off the pitch.