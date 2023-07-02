Bolton Wanderers will be determined to launch another push for promotion when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway in August.

Under the guidance of Ian Evatt, Wanderers managed to secure a place in the play-offs earlier this year.

The Trotters were eliminated from this competition at the semi-final stage by Barnsley who claimed a 2-1 aggregate win.

Ahead of the new term, Bolton have already managed to bolster their squad.

Dan Nlundulu recently completed a permanent switch to the club following his recent loan spell.

Josh Dacres-Cogley, Nathan Baxter and Joel Coleman have also sealed moves to the League One outfit.

As well as potentially signing players for fees, or on loan deals in the coming weeks, Bolton could turn to the free-agent market for inspiration.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two free-agents that could be a perfect fit for Evatt's side.

Who should Bolton Wanderers be looking to sign on a free transfer?

Fankaty Dabo

Following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, Bolton were linked with a move for Fankaty Dabo.

A Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon revealed that Wanderers were interested in signing the right-back on a free transfer.

Dabo, who is also said to be on Derby County's radar, was released by Coventry City following the club's play-off final defeat to Luton Town.

While Bolton have recently added to their options in this particular area of the pitch by completing the signing of Dacres-Cogley, they should still consider making a move for Dabo.

The 27-year-old has previously featured on 47 occasions in League One, and knows what it takes to help a side achieve success in this division as he represented Coventry on a regular basis during their promotion-clinching 2019/20 campaign.

By learning from the guidance of Evatt, Dabo could improve considerably as a player next season and establish himself as a key member of Bolton's squad.

Should a move for Sean Clare be on the cards for Bolton?

Another defender who Bolton ought to consider making a move for is Sean Clare.

Clare is currently on the lookout for a new club following Charlton Athletic's decision to release him.

The 26-year-old would add some versatility to Bolton's squad as he is capable of playing as a right-back, a centre-back and as midfielder.

During the previous term, Clare managed to produce some assured displays for Charlton as he made two tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 1.6 clearances per game in League One.

Having recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.74 at this level, the defender will be confident in his ability to hit the ground running for Bolton if the club opt to sign him.

Wanderers will have to act quickly as Clare is currently attracting interest from several clubs.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World, Derby County, Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers are all keen on a move for the former Oxford United man.