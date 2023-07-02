Blackburn Rovers finished seventh in the Championship last season after spending much of the campaign in the top six, with the goal for 2023-24 being to finish in the play-off spots under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Rovers have already made moves in the transfer market with Arnor Sigurdsson, Sondre Tronstad and Niall Ennis arriving at Ewood Park - the latter two on free transfers.

Which free agents could Blackburn sign this summer?

There are plenty of options in that particular market this summer across Europe - let's look at TWO free agents that would fit in well at Blackburn this season.

Would Lucas Joao be a good signing?

They may have already signed Niall Ennis from Plymouth Argyle to somewhat bolster their options up-front, but more is needed for Tomasson in the final third.

Sam Gallagher scored seven times last season, but he's not hit double figures in a league campaign for Rovers since signing permanently in 2019, so there's more need than ever to make another new signing.

And in Joao, there is a player on the market that knows Rovers well having spent time on loan at the club in 2017 when he was at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Angola international had a stand-out season in 2020-21 for Reading, scoring 22 goals in 40 outings in all competitions, but his record hasn't quite been there in the two seasons since, with 17 goals scored in 60 appearances.

Despite that, Joao has an eye for goal and can be explosive if given the service, and at the age of 29 he is perhaps worth a two or three-year contract to see if he can fire Rovers to the Premier League - although you'd imagine the club may look abroad.

But his physical strength would make him a great focal point in attack, and he has plenty of Championship experience that could be very useful.

Should Blackburn move for George Cox?

Blackburn are said to be looking for a centre-back who can also play at left-back ideally, much like Clinton Mola from last season, but he failed to make an impact at Ewood Park.

Rovers could potentially just sign a left-back though to compete with Harry Pickering, and a player with Eredivisie experience in the Netherlands has become available in the form of Cox.

The 25-year-old came through the Brighton & Hove Albion academy system before moving to Fortuna Sittard - initially on loan - in 2019, making the move a permanent one a year later.

Cox has played for Sittard 114 times, scoring 10 goals and notching eight assists in that time, and a move back to England could very well be on the horizon after his contract expired this past week.

There's no way of knowing if he is genuine play-off chasing Championship quality, but Millwall snapped up Zian Flemming from the club that Cox has been playing for, and he's been a success, so there's no reason as to why Cox can't be an asset as well.