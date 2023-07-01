Birmingham City have already made moves in the transfer market with Tyler Roberts and Koji Miyoshi both coming in.

However, there's plenty of work still to be done in the transfer market if Blues want to give themselves a chance of being successful next season.

Not only have they lost some of their out-of-contract players, but their former loanees have also returned to their respective parent clubs and their defensive options have been hit quite badly.

Harlee Dean, George Friend, Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty have all left the club along with Maxime Colin, who also operated centrally when required.

Depending on potential departures later on this summer, they may want to add depth to other positions too, so the Midlands outfit are likely to be pretty busy between now and the end of the window.

They may need to conduct their business within quite a strict budget if previous transfer windows are anything to go by, with Eustace's side making full use of the loan market in recent years.

In their likely quest to build for the long term though, they may also want to bring in some permanent signings and they will be able to do that by utilising the free agent market. With this in mind, we have chosen two free agents who could be good additions at St Andrew's.

Luke Southwood

This may seem like a strange pick, but the future of Neil Etheridge is uncertain at this point.

With Etheridge unlikely to be a regular starter next season, he could potentially push for an exit before the end of the summer window and if he does seal a departure, it would make sense for Eustace to bring in a new stopper.

Ideally, this new stopper will be someone who can be a long-term successor for John Ruddy, who could potentially retire in the next year or two with his age in mind.

Southwood, who has already appeared in the Championship for Reading, could be an excellent addition as a 25-year-old who could have a bright future in the game.

He will have no shortage of motivation to do well at St Andrew's if he arrives, with a starting spot for Northern Ireland up for grabs.

Fankaty Dabo

Dabo may not start every game for Birmingham, but he could be a useful option on the right-hand side considering recent departures.

Not only has Colin departed, but Jordan Graham has moved on too and that means options on the right-hand side are needed.

Dabo may have thrived in League One more than he has in the second tier, but he has experience in the latter division under his belt and could be a real asset if given the chance to shine.

He's another player who won't be short of hunger following his penalty miss in the play-off final.

In terms of what's in it for the player, he may not have to relocate if he moves to St Andrew's and may get the chance to play regularly if he does well enough.