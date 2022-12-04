2 former West Brom players that would fit perfectly into Corberan’s current XI

It has been a disappointing season for West Bromwich Albion so far in the Championship.

Much was expected of the Baggies this term, particularly following the signings of John Swift and Jed Wallace in the summer, but they got off to a slow start and Steve Bruce was sacked in early October with the club in the relegation zone.

Bruce was replaced by former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan and the Spaniard has made an excellent impact at The Hawthorns, winning three of his first four games to move Albion outside the bottom three on goal difference heading into the World Cup break.

The 39-year-old has also implemented some of the defensive organisation he became known for during his time in West Yorkshire, with his side keeping three consecutive clean sheets in their last three games.

Corberan will probably be looking to add some reinforcements to strengthen his squad in January as he continues to try to lead Albion up the table, but of those who have spent time in the Midlands previously, who would he most like to have at the club now?

Jay Rodriguez

One of the main issues for Albion this season has been scoring goals.

While there is no shortage of creative players at the club with the likes of Swift, Wallace, Matt Phillips and Grady Diangana, finding somebody to put the ball in the back of the net on a regular basis has proven difficult.

Karlan Grant has just four league goals this season and although Brandon Thomas-Asante has made the step up well since his move from League Two side Salford City, he only has three.

Rodriguez scored 22 goals in 45 games for the Baggies in the 2018-19 season as they lost out to Aston Villa in the play-off semi-finals and he would be the clinical finisher Albion are currently missing.

The 33-year-old’s second tier pedigree is underlined by the nine league goals he has for leaders Burnley so far this term and Corberan may be wishing Rodriguez was still in the club’s ranks.

Craig Dawson

There is no doubt that Corberan will tighten the Baggies up defensively and improve his players on the training ground and this has been evident already since his arrival at the club.

Albion have some good options in their back line with the likes of Dara O’Shea, Kyle Bartley and Semi Ayaji, but perhaps nobody with the quality of Dawson.

The 32-year-old spent nine years with Albion, making 225 appearances for the club before moving to Watford in 2019.

He spent one season at Vicarage Road before making the switch to West Ham United in 2020, initially on loan before joining permanently. Dawson has excelled for the Hammers, including in their Europa League campaign last term, with his performances earning him a place in the Europa League Team of the Season.

As a manager with such an emphasis on defensive organisation, Corberan would surely be keen to have someone like Dawson available to him.