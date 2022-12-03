2 former Watford players that would fit perfectly into Bilic’s current XI

Watford have had a decent season so far with the side sitting fourth in the Championship as they push for promotion.

The top two will still be the aim for boss Slaven Bilic but he will know that the January window could be crucial on that front, as he looks to bring in a few new signings to strengthen the group, in what will be his first chance to make changes since succeeding Rob Edwards.

It remains to be seen what sort of backing he will receive from the board but it’s sure to be a busy month for the Hornets.

And, here we look at TWO dream signings Watford could make if they could bring back players from the modern era to help Bilic’s team…

Étienne Capoue

The French midfielder was a class act for Watford during a hugely successful period for the club on the whole after joining from Tottenham.

Plus, the fact he is still playing for Villarreal at 34-years-old shows just how good a player Capoue is and he would be a complete midfielder for Bilic, as he could win the ball back, had physicality but could also play the ball forward too.

You would imagine that bringing in a new option in the middle of the park will be a priority in the New Year, although it’s going to be hard to find anyone like Capoue again for the Hornets.

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Watford in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Who was the manager in 2000? Graham Taylor Kenny Jackett Gianluca Vialli Ray Lewington

Richarlison

Admittedly things didn’t end the way Watford wanted with Richarlison and some will, understandably, hold that against him.

However, that doesn’t take away from the fact that he was an excellent player and the fact he is leading the line for Brazil at the World Cup shows just how good a player Watford had.

Bilic’s side aren’t the most prolific in the league so adding Richarlison to play with this group, particularly Joao Pedro, would see some incredible, exciting football.

Of course, this won’t happen but you can be sure that Bilic will want a versatile attacker to help the team for the second part of the campaign.