2 former Sunderland players that would fit perfectly into Mowbray’s current XI

Following their promotion from League One last season, Sunderland’s Championship return has been some ride so far.

Losing former boss Alex Neil early on, Tony Mowbray quickly replaced him, only to be struck with injuries, most notably in the attacking areas.

Indeed, Mowbray has had to make do without Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms for large parts of the campaign, which has somewhat hampered his side in an attacking sense.

That’s why, when we were tasked with coming up with two former players that would fit into this Sunderland XI, going for a potent attacking duo felt the natural selection.

With that being said, you may have guessed who we have selected.

Kevin Phillips

Joining from Watford in 1997, few could have envisaged the sort of impact Kevin Phillips would go on to have at the club.

During his six year spell with the club, Phillips made well over 200 club appearances, netting on 130 occasions.

14 quiz questions about historic Sunderland moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1883 1887 1891

Those goals helped Sunderland achieve promotion to the Premier League in 1998/99 and Phillips was top scorer every season he was at the club.

That level of scoring led to some incredible individual honours, too, which included the Premier League Golden Boot and the European Golden Shoe.

With goals a clear issue in this Sunderland side with Ross Stewart having been out, and potentially set to be sold, what an addition Kevin Phillips would be in the current XI under Mowbray.

Niall Quinn

With goals and attacking threat the clear problem in this Sunderland side, and the fact we have chosen Kevin Phillips made this one an easy selection.

The fact he was a fine player in his own right, and the incredible partnership he struck up with Phillips means Niall Quinn would be an absolutely perfect fit in this updated Tony Mowbray side.

Joining the club when he was just about to turn 30, Quinn went on to appear over 200 times for the club, and although he didn’t score quite as many as Phillips, he was still a crucial player alongside him for the club.

Indeed, Quinn netted 18 times in Sunderland’s 1998/99 promotion winning season and scored 14 the following season in the top flight.