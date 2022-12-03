2 former Stoke City players that would fit perfectly into Alex Neil’s current XI

Stoke City have been consistently inconsistent this season, particularly since Alex Neil replaced Michael O’Neill in the dugout.

The Potters have had one of the larger wage bills in the Championship since dropping out of the Premier League, now in their fifth season since, but are yet to sustain a top six push in that timeframe.

The January transfer window provides an opportunity for Neil to stamp his authority on the squad further, but financially it is set to be a difficult window to navigate.

Neil is a manager not afraid of switching formations mid-game and from week to week depending on the type of opposition Stoke are facing, and for that reason there is a certain type of player he will be aiming to recruit come the turn of the year.

Here, we have taken a look at two former Stoke players that would fit perfectly into Neil’s current XI…

Rhys Norrington-Davies

Now 13-time Wales international Rhys Norrington-Davies spent the second half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Stoke City from Sheffield United, with the Blades in the Premier League at the time.

The 23-year-old chipped in with one goal and one assist in 20 league outings before returning to his parent club.

Norrington-Davies is an important player in United’s promotion push under Paul Heckingbottom, and crucially is able to play as a left centre back in a back three and a left back in a back four equally comfortably.

That versatility makes him the perfect player for an Alex Neil side to increase the flexibility available to the manager, which was evident in his usage of Dennis Cirkin at Sunderland.

Think you know everything about Stoke City? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 What year were Stoke founded? 1853 1863 1873 1883

Jack Clarke

Stoke are lacking wide players, and wingers in particular, making Clarke, who played under Neil and was purchased permanently by the Scotsman in the summer, an admirable player given the make-up of the current squad.

Clarke spent the second half of 2020/21 on loan at the bet365 Stadium, from Tottenham Hotspur, alongside Norrington-Davies, and contributed two assists in 14 league outings.

The 22-year-old has really matured since moving to Wearside and has already come up with ten goal contributions this term for the newly promoted Black Cats.

Not necessarily a duo that thrived in their days at the bet365 Stadium but would address problem areas of the squad and increase Neil’s chances of climbing the table with the Potters in the second half of the campaign.