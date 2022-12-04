2 former Sheffield Wednesday players that would fit perfectly into Moore’s current XI

It has been an excellent season for Sheffield Wednesday in League One so far.

The Owls, who lost out to Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals last season, are currently competing with Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town for the top two places as they look to secure a return to the Championship at the second attempt.

Manager Darren Moore made some impressive additions to his squad in the summer, bringing in the likes of David Stockdale, Will Vaulks, Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith. He will likely be in the market again in January as he looks to strengthen to maintain their automatic promotion push.

But of those players who have plied their trade at Hillsborough in the past, who would Moore most like to have at his disposal now?

Quiz: Which British club did Sheffield Wednesday sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Bailey Peacock-Farrell? Burnley Everton Leeds Southampton

Fernando Forestieri

When you think of those who have played for Wednesday in recent years, Forestieri is someone who immediately comes to mind.

The 32-year-old spent five years in S6 after his move from Watford in August 2015, scoring 40 goals in 125 appearances.

But the stats alone do not tell the story of the impact Forestieri made at the club. In his first season in particular, he provided an outstanding attacking threat, excitement and quality in a way which had not been seen at Hillsborough for a long time. He contributed with 15 goals in 39 appearances in the side which lost out in the play-off final to Hull City in 2016 under Carlos Carvalhal.

A transfer request and a failed move to Newcastle United that summer led to some unrest within the fan base, but Forestieri managed 12 goals the following season in another unsuccessful play-off campaign to win supporters back onside.

Injury limited his minutes after that and he found himself largely out-of-favour under both Jos Luhukay and Garry Monk, with a brief revival to his Wednesday career during Steve Bruce’s reign.

It was a disappointing end to what had been an outstanding spell with the Owls, but fans will always look back on Forestieri fondly as one of the best players to have worn the shirt in recent times.

Moore would surely love to have someone of Forestieri’s ability available to him and given some of the attacking players he has recruited, he would fit right into his team.

Michael Hector

One of the biggest frustrations for Moore during his time at Hillsborough is the number of defensive injuries his side have suffered.

This season alone Liam Palmer, Ben Heneghan, Dominic Iorfa, Akin Famewo, Jack Hunt, Reece James and Mark McGuinness have all endured spells on the sidelines. Of those players, Heneghan and Famewo’s have been long-term, with the former expected to miss the rest of the season.

With Wednesday likely to be in the market for defensive recruitments in January, one name that will always come to mind for the fans is that of Hector.

The 30-year-old arrived at Hillsborough on loan from Chelsea in August 2018 and provided consistency and assurance in an ever-changing defence during Luhukay’s disastrous spell in charge, before improving further in a more settled team under Bruce. He made 39 appearances for the Owls and his outstanding performances earned him the Player of the Year award.

He is currently without a club following his release from Fulham and his availability has increased the desire of Wednesday fans to see him make a return.