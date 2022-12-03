2 former Reading FC players that would fit perfectly into Ince’s current XI

Reading may not bring anyone in during the winter transfer window considering the strict restrictions they need to abide by for the remainder of this season.

A quiet January at the Select Car Leasing Stadium may be what the Royals need though to provide them with stability, allowing them to fully focus on their on-field progress as they look to pick up the points needed to remain afloat in the Championship.

Action will need to be taken between now and the start of 2023 though with Amadou Mbengue and Andy Carroll’s contracts both expiring, with the duo free to leave unless they are tied down to new deals.

If those two are tied down, it would be difficult to see anyone come in, although the potential departure of former captain Liam Moore would free up wages and a squad spot for someone else to come in.

Current free agent Michael Hector was training with the Royals a couple of months ago so he’s certainly someone to keep an eye on, though it remains unclear whether he will seal a reunion with the side he started his professional career at.

In this article, we take a look at two other former Reading players who would fit perfectly into Paul Ince’s starting lineup.

Lewis Baker

Baker was a popular figure under Jose Gomes during the second half of the 2018/19 campaign as one of the first names on the teamsheet, though he was less of an attacking threat for the Royals than he has been for Stoke City.

Already recording five goals and four assists for the Potters in 21 league appearances this term, he has been a real asset in the final third but his ability to sit in a deeper role could be just as useful for Ince’s side.

Although the likes of Mamadou Loum and Jeff Hendrick have shown flashes of brilliance, no one in a deep midfield role is fully deserving of a start every week apart from Sam Hutchinson who is often required in defence and has spent a chunk of this term on the sidelines.

Hutchinson’s presence could allow Baker to push forward a bit more and that could prove to be fruitful for the Royals. Unfortunately, there’s no real chance of him coming to Berkshire again anytime soon.

However, if he did somehow join, he would undoubtedly be one of the first names on the teamsheet. It’s just a shame he didn’t secure a permanent move away from Chelsea sooner than he did.

Rob Dickie

Establishing himself as a key starter at Queens Park Rangers, Dickie has grown into a top-quality centre-back at this level and his presence could have been useful.

Not only could Mbengue depart on the expiration of his contract in January – but Moore could also seal an exit after being stripped of the captaincy during the early stages of this year.

There are also no guarantees that Scott Dann will play for the club again with the experienced defender spending the early stages of the 2022/23 campaign on the sidelines, so a centre-back or two may be useful when the winter window arrives.

At 26, he could be an excellent long-term addition at the SCL Stadium and would definitely play a part in saving the club from relegation during the second half of last season.

Unfortunately, there’s no real chance he will end up in Berkshire during the next window.