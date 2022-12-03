2 former Preston North End players that would fit perfectly into Lowe’s current XI

Preston North End are well placed ahead of the return of the Championship schedule – with Ryan Lowe’s side only outside the top six on goal difference.

The division looks wide open this term and it seems an excellent opportunity for those clubs without a big budget to launch a serious promotion push.

North End are among them but will be keen to strengthen their squad when they get the chance.

With that in mind, we’ve examined the areas that could use improvement in Lowe’s XI and highlighted two former players that would fit perfectly…

Graham Alexander

Preston were not able to recruit a right wing-back in the summer but slotting Graham Alexander into the XI would solve that problem.

He was as reliable a player as they come when he notched up more than 350 appearances for the club and a goal threat from set pieces.

A bonafide club legend, he would be a real asset flying down that right flank and help provide some much-needed balance to Lowe’s side.

Alexander would be an excellent presence in the dressing room as well as there is no doubting his leadership qualities and he knows what it takes to win promotion with the Lilywhites.

Ricardo Fuller

Ricardo Fuller was quite simply too much to handle for opposition defenders during his time at Deepdale and would be a welcome addition to Lowe’s current striking unit.

North End are the second-lowest scorers in the division, with just 20 goals from their 21 games, but adding a prime Fuller to their XI would surely solve that problem.

The powerful centre-forward scored 31 goals in 63 appearances for North End and was, arguably, one of the most entertaining attackers that has pulled on a Preston shirt over the past two decades.

He would be a fantastic target for their wing-backs to hit and was someone capable of creating a moment of magic out of nothing.

The thought of Fuller partnering Emil Riis up top is a mouthwatering proposition and one that would strike fear into opposition sides.